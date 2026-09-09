Vale John L’Estrange

17 June 1948 – 31 August 2026

John’s funeral will be held at St Martha’s Church, Strathfield, NSW, Friday 11 Sept at 11 am

John L’Estrange spent a career at the forefront of Sydney’s audio visual and production industry, contributing to its development over several decades and helping to shape the careers of many of the people who worked alongside him.

Trained as a radio and television technician, John began his career working during the construction of the Sydney Opera House, before spending 18 years as Technical Director at the Wentworth Hotel, later known as the Sheraton Wentworth. It was a period of enormous change in audio visual technology and production, and one that established the foundations of a career that would span decades.

John later moved to the original Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre ahead of its official opening by Queen Elizabeth II in 1988. He was part of the Centre’s formative years, assembling a team and helping to establish its in-house audio visual and production services. For those who worked alongside him, it was an exciting period in Sydney’s events industry and the beginning of many long careers and enduring friendships.

John later joined Sound on Stage with Michael White before establishing his own business, L&W Technical Support Systems, in 1997. Through L&W, he continued his involvement in audio and technical production and remained closely connected to an industry that had been such a significant part of his working life.

While John had considerable technical knowledge and experience, his contribution to the industry went well beyond the work itself. He mentored many people throughout his career, generously sharing what he knew and giving others opportunities to learn, develop and establish careers of their own.

Importantly, those relationships rarely ended when the job did. John stayed connected with many former colleagues long after they had stopped working together. He followed their careers with genuine interest, maintained friendships that endured for decades and genuinely cared about the people behind the work.

For many, John was the person who first introduced them to the world of major venues and the challenges and rewards of delivering large-scale audio visual and production services. He was a boss, mentor, colleague and friend.

Former colleagues remember his knowledge and leadership, but equally the camaraderie he created, his quick wit and the conversations shared at the end of a long day, often with a bourbon in hand.

John’s career spanned a period of extraordinary transformation in the audio visual and production industry. Technology changed, venues changed and the industry grew enormously. Through it all, John remained connected to its people.

John is survived by his wife Mary, daughters Rebecca, Simone and Yvette, and his six grandchildren.