Vectorworks, Inc. to Host Open House on April 19

Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. will virtually host its third Open House on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. This free global event is designed for customers in the architecture, interiors, landscape architecture and entertainment design industries to connect face-to-face with the Vectorworks team. Customers can dive into new and improved features and gain insights on features geared toward their workflow.

“The Vectorworks Open House is an invaluable global experience for our customers to meet the engineers behind their software, see how they can enhance their workflow and learn about future developments in a casual format,” said Vectorworks Chief Product Officer Darick DeHart. “We look forward to connecting with customers on how we can best support their workflow so they can continue to create limitless designs.”

Attendees will be able to connect with engineers, product experts and the Vectorworks leadership team over Zoom to discuss various key topics, including:

Architecture, Interiors and BIM

Entertainment

Landscapes, BIM and GIS

Cloud and Mobile

Rendering

Vectorworks Public Roadmap

3D Modeling

Vectorworks University and Certifications

This year’s event will occur 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. AEST. Attendees worldwide can join in at any time during the event’s duration for their convenience. Those interested in attending should secure their spot by visiting the registration page.