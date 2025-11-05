Vibrant Visuals for BIG W’s Night of Recognition

VuePix Infiled LED screens helped set the scene for the BIG W Supplier of the Year Awards 2025, bringing the venue to life with vivid colour, clarity and seamless visuals throughout the celebration.

EventSpec, Sydney’s trusted AV production experts, delivered a great event production for the client, with their creative vision and technical expertise being reflected in every detail.

The annual event brought together BIG W’s partners and suppliers from across the country for an evening of recognition and collaboration.

VuePix Infiled congratulates BIG W on another memorable awards night and LEGO Australia on being named Overall Supplier of the Year. It was a privilege to help deliver the visual experience for such an inspiring occasion!