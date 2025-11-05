News

5 Nov 2025

Vibrant Visuals for BIG W’s Night of Recognition

VuePix Infiled LED screens helped set the scene for the BIG W Supplier of the Year Awards 2025, bringing the venue to life with vivid colour, clarity and seamless visuals throughout the celebration.

EventSpec, Sydney’s trusted AV production experts, delivered a great event production for the client, with their creative vision and technical expertise being reflected in every detail.

The annual event brought together BIG W’s partners and suppliers from across the country for an evening of recognition and collaboration.

VuePix Infiled congratulates BIG W on another memorable awards night and LEGO Australia on being named Overall Supplier of the Year. It was a privilege to help deliver the visual experience for such an inspiring occasion!

Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

L-R: Thomas Burge, Fernando Rey Méndez, Archie Kamakaris, Rob Szabo, Afnan Rahman and Zac Barrett
Outline for AVECorp
5 Nov 2025
Meyer Sound System Design & Optimization Training
5 Nov 2025
HYPERREAL AUDIO FOR HOUSES OF WORSHIP
4 Nov 2025

Latest jobs

Tour Operations Coordinator
4 Nov 2025
Production Coordinator – Sound Engineer
4 Nov 2025
Exhibitions Project Coordinator
4 Nov 2025
View all jobs