Violet Audio US launches to support North American initiative in live sound

(Photo – Phil Wagner, President of Violet Audio US)

New company led by industry veteran Phil Wagner to support rollout of dMix 128 mixing platform across live sound and integration markets

Melbourne’s Violet Audio has announced the formation of Violet Audio US, a new distribution company established to bring the company’s professional audio solutions to the North American live sound market. Industry veteran Phil Wagner is President of the new entity, which will oversee sales, marketing, training and support for the evolving Violet Audio product range across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Violet Audio US will focus initially on the rollout of the dMix 128, a high-performance live mixing platform designed to deliver advanced processing power and flexibility at a highly competitive price point. The product will begin shipping in June through select pro audio dealers and system integrators.

Violet Audio US’s launch reflects a broader global expansion strategy for the brand, following a new partnership with the company’s headquarters. The dMix platform is the latest and most advanced implementation of technology developed by founder Danny Olesh, a live sound engineer who has deployed earlier versions of the system for real-world production environments.

“From the outset, it was clear that Phil not only understood the technology, but also how to position it effectively in the market,” said Danny Olesh. “He has spent decades working with leading audio brands and building strong relationships across the industry, so he knows what is expected in terms of performance, reliability and support. As we expand into North America, having someone who can translate that value into real-world applications for our retail partners, sound companies, integration firms and audio engineers made him the right choice to lead the effort.”

Based in Los Angeles, Violet Audio US will establish a national footprint including planned expansion into the Eastern Region and Nashville. The company will support a wide range of professional markets, including live sound, systems integration, house-of-worship and more.

“With Violet Audio US, we are creating a dedicated infrastructure to support North America customers,” said Phil Wagner, Violet Audio US President. “This is about bringing a powerful new technology platform to a wide variety of applications.”

Wagner brings decades of experience in the professional audio industry, including extended leadership roles at Solid State Logic and Focusrite Novation, as well as earlier work with Soundcraft and Rupert Neve. His background spans both commercial and technical sides of the business, with longstanding relationships with dealers, integrators and high-profile customers.

At the center of the launch is the Violet Audio dMix 128, a compact yet scalable mixing system built on latest-generation FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array) architecture, with the dMix 128 feature set traditionally reserved for significantly higher-priced offerings. The system delivers full processing on 128 channels/88 busses with 32 mic line inputs and 24 outputs in a single unit, along with integrated effects, redundant power supplies and networking including MADI/AES67 IO. Integration with platforms such as Q-SYS and Crestron provide ease of setup for installers.

The dMix 128 offers HTML5 browser-based control accessible via computer and/or tablet(s), enabling remote configuration, monitoring and diagnostics. For integrators, the system provides a network-based control and visibility, while rental companies benefit from its flexibility as a primary or secondary/backup console. End users can deploy the platform in environments ranging from clubs to stadiums or anything in between, in any environment requiring high channel counts and connectivity.

The system is also expandable, allowing up to four units to be combined for significantly increased I/O and processing capacity, making it suitable for larger-scale productions and complex installations.

Violet Audio US will showcase the dMix 128 at InfoComm 2026, booth N7117.

For more information on Violet Audio, please visit www.violetaudio.com.