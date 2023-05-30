Vivid Sydney 2023 opened on Friday night May 26th!

The P.A. People are again supporting this iconic event with an extensive comms package as well as PA systems at various installations around the CBD.

From intercoms and networking, CCTV, sound pressure level monitoring, to two-way radios for production and security staff, The P.A. People has designed and delivered a comprehensive suite of services to support the presentation of Vivid Sydney 2023.

About the event:

Vivid Sydney is an annual celebration of creativity, innovation and technology, which transforms Sydney for 23 days and nights. In 2023, for its 13th year, Vivid Sydney will fuse art, innovation and technology in collaboration with some of the most boundary-pushing artists, thinkers, musicians and culinary experts of our time’ – says the event’s website. Through various installations, events and locations – Vivid Light, Vivid Music, Vivid Ideas, Vivid Food – this years’ festival program is expansive. In 2023, its’ artistic direction is Vivid Sydney, Naturally. ‘Vivid Sydney provides a unique opportunity to create in one of the world’s most beautiful natural and urban environments, to celebrate the natural wonder and diversity that is Sydney and our planet through creativity, technology and innovation – to be part of the awe-inspiring global event that is Vivid Sydney’ said Gill Minervini, Festival Director.

At the 2022 Australian Event Awards and Symposium, Vivid Sydney 2022 won in the Achievement (National) category for Best Public Event 2022.

Vivid Sydney is owned, managed and produced by Destination NSW, the Government’s tourism and major events agency.

Visit:

vividsydney.com

papeople.com.au