VuePix Goes Large Outside

A supersized VuePix Infiled Digital Billboard has been deployed at the new site of Zarraffa’s Coffee Roastery and Headquarters in Eagleby, QLD. Located along the busy M1 highway, the 9.2m wide and 5.7m tall digital billboard promotes Zarraffa’s new facilities and their current projects.

The VuePix team worked closely with Byrne Projects, who managed the whole project. Central Engineering was engaged as an installation partner.

VuePix Infiled Global Media series panels have been used for this supersized digital billboard, ensuring the screen is weatherproofed and ready to withstand the harsh Queensland environment, including direct UV rays, varying temperatures, constant vibrations, and severe weather conditions. With a resolution of 10mm pixel pitch and an exceptional brightness of over 5,000nits, the media platform delivers excellent visuals in any light conditions.

The screen and the content are managed by a NovaStar MBox660 and features a patented Display Monitoring System, allowing live monitoring of the screens key vital working conditions and functionality – temperature, humidity, power supply, and more.

Attached to a galvanised steel frame and mounted on a pylon, the screen provides a perfect digital advertising platform to promote Zarraffa’s brand and facilities, capturing the attention of all the traffic heading north on the busy M1.

Meanwhile in NSW, CAV Audio Visual delivered a stunning new LED screen for the Redcliffe Leagues Club. Installed in the outdoor area of the club’s International Sports Bar, the new LED screen provides a perfect digital platform to play live sports and entertainment.

CAV Audio Visual are in-house AV partners at the Redcliffe Leagues Club, so they knew exactly what technology was required to compliment the venue. They chose VuePix Infiled ER series outdoor panels with 3.9mm resolution, configured as a 2.5m wide and 1.5m high seamless screen.



The display allows for front service access, making the regular maintenance a breeze. The system is controlled by NovaStar VX4S Controller.

The LED screen became a centrepiece of the club’s main outdoor area, providing all patrons and guests with a perfect place to meet with their friends, chill out and watch sports and entertainment, while enjoying great food and the facilities of the club.

www.ulagroup.com