VuePix Infiled LED Screens Hit the Sweet Spot at the Australian Open

The Australian Open 2025 swung into action at Melbourne Park in late January, marking the first Grand Slam of the year. Over the past decade, the tournament has evolved into a premier destination for creativity and entertainment, drawing crowds far beyond traditional tennis enthusiasts. Known as ‘The Happy Slam’ and boasting the highest attendance of any Grand Slam event worldwide, this year’s edition once again elevated the atmosphere, delivering an unforgettable experience for fans.

Harry the Hirer Productions played a key role in bringing the event to life, working closely with event partners to craft unique activation spaces and immersive experiences. Our state-of-the-art VuePix Infiled LED screen technology was seamlessly integrated into some of these spaces, with a total of over 700 cabinets of 3.9mm pixel pitch, adding a dynamic digital dimension to the Grand Slam grounds.

Digital Entry Gates: A Grand Welcome

For the first time, all main entry gates featured dynamic LED displays. These double-sided digital entry arches, spanning over 16 meters wide, provided the first interactive visual experience for patrons entering Melbourne Park and served as the final impression as they exited.

Each digital entry arch was equipped with VuePix Infiled LED screens, utilizing a combination of ART series and GX series panels. The digital displays delivered striking visuals throughout the tournament, ensuring vibrant and clear imagery day and night, rain or shine.

TOPCOURT: A Next-Gen Tennis Playground

“It’s better at the TOP!” – That was the motto behind this year’s TOPCOURT precinct, an epic, immersive space designed specifically for Gen Z tennis fans.

At the heart of the action, Harry the Hirer Productions installed a massive center stage with 360° views and access, creating an engaging hub for fans. The VuePix Infiled GX series panels powered the visual spectacle, with four LED screens positioned above the stage, resulting in 6m-wide by 3m-tall digital displays on each side. Additional GX panels were used to construct corner columns, further enhancing the visual impact of the stage.

Catering Lounge: VIP Viewing in Style

Two additional VuePix Infiled LED screens were installed inside the Catering Lounge, offering players and VIP patrons real-time coverage of on-court action, creating an exclusive and immersive atmosphere within the area.

The Iconic AO Digital Sign

For the ninth consecutive year, the iconic AO digital sign was a must-see feature at the Australian Open precinct, this time located near Rod Laver Arena. Once again, it attracted long queues of fans eager to capture their perfect photo-op moment.

Originally designed in 2017 in collaboration with Tennis Australia and The P.A. People, the three-dimensional digital logo was created as an interactive centerpiece to showcase the tournament’s rebranding.

Standing 3.2 meters high, nearly 7 meters long, and 850mm deep, the 3.9mm pixel-pitch LED sign is a striking visual element.

Weighing over 2.5 tonnes, the structure is engineered for durability and portability, fitting seamlessly into its own 20’ High Cube shipping container, which houses an ArKaos media server and sound system.

Encased in a stainless steel frame, the digital sign provides a sleek and sophisticated touch to the AO experience.

Now a beloved fan attraction, the AO digital sign continues to be one of the most photographed and recognizable features of the tournament.

Continuing to Set the Standard

We are thrilled that our VuePix Infiled LED screens continue to bring their A-GAME to the Australian Open, helping to create an unparalleled experience for players, patrons, and event organizers alike. We look forward to another year of innovation, creativity, and visual excellence at the Grand Slam of the Asia-Pacific!