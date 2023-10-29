Waves Audio Presented with Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy® at the 75th Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards.

Company acknowledged with an Engineering, Science & Technology Technical Emmy® for the development of its Clarity Vx Pro noise-reduction plugin.

At the 75th Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards, held Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center, Los Angeles, CA, Waves Audio, the world’s leading developer of professional audio signal processing technologies and plugins, was presented with a prestigious Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy® Award, for the development of its Waves Clarity Vx Pro noise-reduction plugin. The award was presented by the Television Academy to Waves Audio’s Shai Fishman (Product Manager) and Yaniv Alon (DSP Team Leader).

Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards are presented to an individual, company or organization for developments in engineering, science and technology that are either so extensive an improvement on existing methods or so innovative in nature that they materially affect the production, recording, transmission or reception of television and thereby have elevated the storytelling process.

Shai Fishman, left, and Yaniv Alon from Waves accept the Emmy for the Waves Clarity Vx Pro at the 75th Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 onstage at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in the Saban Media Center in Los Angeles, CA (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Inivision for The Television Academy/AP Images)

Widely adopted by leading television and film post-production professionals since its introduction in 2022, Clarity Vx Pro is a revolutionary noise-reduction plugin that uses the cutting-edge and powerful Neural Networks® engine developed by Waves, to separate dialogue from ambience at the highest quality without artifacts and in real time, which sets a new standard in post-production.

In accepting the award and addressing the crowd at the ceremony on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Waves’ Shai Fishman stated, “Waves would like to thank the Academy for this award and the post-production industry for believing in Clarity Vx Pro. Waves is not just a company; it runs like a family – with camaraderie and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in audio, and it makes it an exceptional place to work. My deepest gratitude goes to the founders of Waves, Meir Shaashua and Gilad Keren! Their unwavering commitment to innovation, for the past three decades, is truly inspiring. I’ve been using Waves plugins from the late 90’s as a producer, mixer, and mastering engineer – but today, as a product manager, I’m standing on the shoulders of giants, moved by their genius and never-ending passion for creation.” He went on to thank several members of the team and concluded by saying, “Waves will continue to strive for innovation, and we’ll keep making products that improve people’s lives. We’re obliged to each and every one who contributed to Clarity Vx! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”