WEMAKEEVENTSNZ – Stand As One – September 30

Behind every concert, show, festival, and event is a vast supply chain, encompassing manufacturing and distribution, production and design, stage crew, venue, and infrastructure staff. This hidden industry brings live events to life, from grassroots gigs, concerts, festivals, and theatre shows all the way up to the opening ceremonies of Rugby World Cups and Commonwealth Games where the eyes of the world are on NZ.

We create millions of memories with millions of stories, stories that are told and retold to friends and families around the world.

On the 30th of September, this hidden industry in NZ will come to life again and form the opening part of a Global Day of Action, ‘STAND AS ONE’, to see our industry unite worldwide. We do this to raise awareness for our hidden industry, desperately in need of support to secure its future. Every day we are losing more and more people and businesses to other industries, and many of them will be unable to return when this pandemic passes.

What are we doing? Why are we doing it?

Across the world at 8pm in the relevant time zones, event professionals from thousands of cities in more than 25 countries are joining together to STAND AS ONE.

From 8pm to 11pm across the country, NZ takes centre stage, followed by our friends and colleagues in Australia, and then on around the world, to empower event professionals around the world to collectively STAND AS ONE.

We will be passing the baton across the time zones initiating creative expressions that will see:

• #LightItInRed buildings – venues and structures illuminated red and projected with our signature expression of Red Alert and We Make Events. Many of our theatres, stadiums, towers, bridges, workshops, and buildings across the country will turn RED in support of the critical condition our global industry is in.

• Shine a Light – strategically placed shafts of white light beamed up into the night sky, each one signifying a number of potential job losses.

• Inside Out – unique images of what would have been taking place inside a venue, projected onto the outside of the empty venues, reminding the press and the public of what they are missing

• Creative & Art installations – illustrating the numbers of event professionals either already out of work or expecting to be soon.

To hear our stories, follow us on: https://www.facebook.com/WeMakeEventsNZ/ https://www.facebook.com/EntertainmentTechnologyNZ/ https://www.instagram.com/entertainmenttechnologynz/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/etnz-entertainment-technology-new-zealand-incorporated/



Visit the #WeMakeEventsNZ web page here: https://www.etnz.org/we-make-events-aotearoa-new-zealand/

For more information please contact: Vicki Cooksley Entertainment Technology New Zealand 021 703 977 president@etnz.org