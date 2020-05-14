What Needs Updating in the Test and Tag Standard?

Seeking comments on possible updates to the Test and Tag Standard AS/NZS 3760:2010

Standards New Zealand, the maintainer of the much-loved Test & Tag standard AS/NZS 3760 In-service safety inspection and testing of electrical equipment, has put together a proposal to update our favourite electrical safety standard, and is seeking comments and additions from stakeholders to its proposed scope of review.

If you would like to suggest areas of change to the standard, please request a copy of the revision brief from Andy Ciddor <andy.ciddor@kilowatt.com.au>. Check to see if your suggestions are already covered in the brief, then send Andy comments and suggestions for collation and forwarding to the review project manager at Standards NZ. Closing date for input to the project is NZ COB on May 27th, so you need to get comments to Andy before then!

If you have any queries, please contact Andy Ciddor <andy.ciddor@kilowatt.com.au> or call +61 419 925 730 between 12:00 and 23:00 Eastern Australian Time.