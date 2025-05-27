White Light Joins Advatek’s Global Dealer Network to Bring World-Class Pixel Control to the UK

Advatek Lighting, a leader in professional pixel control solutions, is proud to announce that White Light has officially joined its global dealer network as an authorised distributor for the UK market. This partnership marks a strategic move to expand Advatek’s footprint across Europe and further strengthen its presence in the entertainment, AV, and architectural lighting sectors.

With over 50 years of experience delivering cutting-edge lighting technology, White Light is one of the most trusted Entertainment Lighting suppliers in the UK for Sales and Hire Projects. White Light has built a reputation for excellence, making them the perfect fit for Advatek’s mission to deliver reliable, powerful, and expertly supported pixel control.

“White Light’s expertise across live entertainment and performing arts makes them an ideal partner” said Luke Taylor, Managing Director at Advatek Lighting. “As demand for advanced pixel lighting continues to grow, we’re excited to work with a team that shares our passion for technical excellence and innovation.”

The partnership gives UK customers direct access to the full range of PixLite Mk3 pixel controllers, including the recently updated Long-Range series, which offers robust differential transmission up to 300m using standard Cat5/6 cable, perfect for large-scale or complex installations.

“We’re thrilled to be Advatek’s Partner of Choice in the UK,” said Leo Humphrey, Sales Manager at White Light. “Their pixel control systems are second to none; robust, reliable, and engineered to the highest standard. It’s a great fit with our existing portfolio and enhances our ability to support clients pushing the boundaries of lighting design.”

This collaboration not only gives designers and integrators across the UK better access to high-quality pixel control hardware, but also ensures they have local support and expertise, backed by both White Light and Advatek’s team of in-house engineers.