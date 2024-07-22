Williams AV Acquires TeachLogic, Expanding Its Assistive Communication Product Portfolio and Education Market Presence 

Integration of sound reinforcement products expands Williams AV’s footprint in the education sector.

As of July 19, 2024, Williams AV has announced the acquisition of TeachLogic, which specializes in sound reinforcement solutions for K-12 classrooms. TeachLogic’s products complement Williams AV’s assistive communication portfolio and mission to empower connections and create inclusive spaces.

For 30 years, TeachLogic has been addressing a critical barrier to learning: poor room acoustics. Serving the U.S. education market, their advanced audio systems ensure all students have equal access to the teacher’s voice and other classroom audio sources, providing clear instruction throughout the classroom. Dozens of academic studies have shown when teachers use properly installed soundfield systems like those that TeachLogic makes, academic gains include up to a 15% increase in students’ math and reading scores and a 30% improvement in comprehension for ELL students.

“A teacher’s voice volume decreases almost 30% by the time it reaches the back of the room,” said Brad Kautzer, President and CEO of Williams AV. “The TeachLogic system evenly distributes sound across the classroom, aiding in classroom management and audio intelligibility and reducing the need for repetition. This benefits all students, regardless of whether they have hearing loss,” Kautzer added.

Williams AV has led the assistive communication market for nearly 50 years. Initially known for its assistive listening products often used by older adults with hearing loss, the company has since expanded its offerings to solutions that address audio challenges in various environments and applications. Today, Williams AV provides assistive communication not only for assistive listening but also offers products that deliver intelligible audio for language interpretation and intercom applications, as well as for guided tours and entertainment applications.

“We’re excited to join Williams AV,” said Ron Canfield, VP of Education Business Development. “The combined business accelerates TeachLogic’s capacity to innovate and enhance our product offerings for our customers, while expanding our market reach in the education market.”

“The acquisition aligns perfectly with Williams AV’s strategic objectives,” said Kautzer. “Both companies are passionate about creating inclusive spaces with intelligible audio. This underscores our commitment to growth and innovation. We look forward to expanding our footprint in the education market with TeachLogic products in the U.S. and internationally.”