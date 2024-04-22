YES TECH at Sphere’s U2 Shows, The Super Bowl, And More

LED manufacturer YES TECH strives for excellence in the provision of professional display solutions for prestigious global events. From the main stage of U2’s performances at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, to the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, from the Beijing Winter Olympics to the Asian Games in Hangzhou, Jakarta, and Incheon, and from the World Cup in Qatar, Russia, and Brazil to the G20 Summit in India, Indonesia, and Japan, YES TECH’s products consistently deliver outstanding performance on the global stage and have been core to delivering more than 10,000 projects worldwide.

At the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, YES TECH delivered 2000sqm of LED displays and innovative solutions, dazzling audiences. Their presence was further showcased at the MSG Sphere during U2’s residencies, where they crafted the Brian Eno-designed ‘turntable’ stage using over 900 MG tiles.

Over 800 MG tiles supported the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime show, featuring an innovative ‘airplane’ stage. The MG ‘Magic Stage’ Series has been a bestseller worldwide for decades, renowned for its original multi-functions and multi-shapes capabilities. With strong load-bearing capacity, the MG Series can be used as dance floors, sky curtains, and stadium screens, and combined with the MG Creative-extended Series can be used to build creative shapes, making it the ideal choice to cover 100% of rental applications in sports, stages, ceremonies, concerts, and more.

YES TECH: Pioneering LED Display Solutions for the Global Stage

Established in 2001, YES TECH Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. is a professional LED screen manufacturer. Located in Changsha City, Hunan Province, YES TECH’s facility spans 25,000m2 and has emerged as a global provider of LED screen manufacturing and solutions. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, YES TECH has consistently provided products of quality and enriched visual experiences worldwide.

Global Presence, Local Expertise

YES TECH offers a comprehensive array of products for rental, high-end conference displays, DOOH advertising, commercial displays, and smart city initiatives. YES TECH has forged a robust presence in over 100 countries and regions,

This global footprint is reinforced by a well-established sales network comprising six overseas warehouses, two after-sales service centres, and three product display centres around the world. This infrastructure ensures that YES TECH delivers exceptional product experiences and convenient services, facilitating seamless operations and satisfaction for customers worldwide.

Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

At the heart of YES TECH’s success lies its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. The company owns over 130 patents. With two R&D centers located in Changsha and Shenzhen and one CNAS Laboratory equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by skilled professionals, the company continuously drives progress in LED display technology.

YES TECH’s pursuit of excellence is underscored by its suite of certifications, including AEO for convenient customs clearance, ISO9001:2015 for quality management, ISO14001:2015 for environmental management, ISO45001:2018 for occupational health and safety management, as well as various industry-specific certifications such as CCC, CE, RoHS, FCC, ETL, RCM, and BIS.

A Vision for the Future

With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, YES TECH is committed to delivering unforgettable visual experiences that captivate audiences as they continue to explore the possibilities of visual technology.

https://www.yes-led.com/