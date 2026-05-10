YES TECH Launches the MAir Series

Light, Transparent, Diverse, Flexible LED for Touring

YES TECH is proud to introduce the MAir Series, a new transparent display engineered for large-scale outdoor rental stages. Built on a 1000 × 1000 × 102mm platform, the MAir Series is available in P5.9 and P7.8 pixel pitches. This series is a proven solution and was recently honored with the prestigious iF Design Award for excellence.

Born for Touring

Safety and logistics are at the core of the design. The specialised Air Frame configuration allows the MAir to withstand Force 8 winds at heights up to 25 metres. The frame also doubles as a climbing ladder for technicians. Efficiency continues on the road; the 6-in-1 transport dolly allows crews to fit 288sqm of display into a single truck.

MAir Hanging Test

MAir simplifies every aspect of touring installation. The series utilises a patented fast-lock system with self-developed blade locks that snap into place automatically. Combined with a heavy-duty bottom latch for perfect alignment, production teams can assemble massive video walls in a fraction of the time required for standard panels.

“My customers are genuinely impressed…”

When the MAir Series hit the market, it didn’t just launch—it made an impact. Sales teams across Europe reported immediate success with clients who require large-scale touring displays.

“My customers are really impressed with the design,” explains one European sales lead. “For massive outdoor events, MAir is the total package. It doesn’t just support flat walls; it enables cubes and creative shapes that really stand out.”

Carbon Fiber Frame: Touring Made More Stable & Faster

The MAir features the industry’s first carbon fiber frame. By replacing heavy traditional materials with a 1000 mm carbon fiber platform, the cabinet achieves an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio while remaining lightweight and durable. As a result, a 1m cabinet is significantly lighter than four 500 × 500 mm cabinets and requires only one-quarter as many cabinets as a 500 × 500mm solution, greatly reducing installation and alignment work. It remains perfectly flat and rigid under its own weight, ensuring a flawless visual surface without the bulk of a standard frame.

A Portal to 2026: Albufeira Carpe Nox

The MAir’s capabilities were put to the ultimate test at Albufeira Carpe Nox 2026. For this massive New Year’s Eve celebration, the MAir was configured in a “rectangular portal” layout. By leveraging its high transparency and clean rear design, which ensures minimal obstruction when viewed from the front, the production team created a stunning sense of depth and brightness that dominated the night.

Beyond standard rectangular shapes, MAir supports ±15-degree arcs, featuring patented curved locks, right-angle corner support, and vertical half-panel splicing. Whether you need a transparent 3D cube or a solid background (via optional blanking plates), MAir adapts to the vision, not the other way around.

With the MAir Series, YES TECH isn’t just following the trend of transparent LED, it is leading the way in structural innovation with effortless setup. The MAir Series gives touring professionals exactly what they’ve been asking for: the freedom to dream bigger and the gears to build faster. MAir will be showcased at the ENTECH Road Show 2026 from May 19 to June 2 in Australia.

https://www.yes-led.com/product/rental-staging/mair-series.html