400+ FIXTURES LATER: NO REGRETS.

BCL Puts ACME SANDANE FROST to the Ultimate Test

When you invest in more than 400 fixtures, performance on a specification sheet is only the beginning.

What really matters is what happens once those fixtures leave the warehouse, hit the road and start working night after night. For Brisbane Concert Lighting (BCL) owner Tim Missenden, that was precisely the thinking behind the company’s significant investment in ACME’s SANDANE FROST.

Before committing to the fixture, BCL conducted an extensive shootout, putting the SANDANE FROST up against competing products and looking closely at the factors that matter in large-scale production: output, size, practicality, construction, durability and, above all, reliability.

“The first thing we looked at was output, and it was superior to pretty much everything in its class,” says Tim. “In the shootout, it proved to be the best in terms of output, compactness, practicality, durability and reliability.”

More than a year and 400+ fixtures later, that decision has been thoroughly tested in the field.

Built for the Real World

For Tim, reliability was never negotiable. “I just wanted a fixture that was reliable,” he says. “We can have these running for six hours straight, every night, for a month. I’ve never had one shut down. They don’t overheat and the overall performance is very good.”

It is a simple requirement, but one that becomes critical when fixtures are deployed across expansive Australian outdoor environments where access can be difficult and a single failure can mean additional labour, troubleshooting and disruption.

The SANDANE FROST combines powerful output with a compact format, IP66 protection and an electronically controlled frost system, making it particularly suited to the type of large-scale outdoor work undertaken by BCL.

But Tim’s assessment of a fixture goes well beyond its specification sheet. With a background in manufacturing, he admits he has always been interested in what is happening underneath the covers.

“We were looking for a durable fixture. My background is manufacturing, so I’m always interested in breaking the lights down into pieces and finding out what they’re actually made of. I appreciate every aspect of the light.”

That meant paying attention to details that can easily be overlooked during a conventional fixture comparison: the thickness of materials, strength of the yoke, quality of hardware and how the fixture is likely to withstand repeated handling. “The yoke is very strong and the thickness of the material is solid,” says Tim. “I’ve seen a lot of fixtures, but this one is a standout. If someone is looking at PARs, I’d say this is a really good product.”

THE ENCHANTED GARDEN

The Enchanted Garden: Light on a Different Scale

One project that demonstrates exactly why BCL invested so heavily in the ACME SANDANE FROST is The Enchanted Garden at Brisbane’s Roma Street Parkland.

“When you’re running fixtures over multiple acres of space, there’s a lot of pixel mapping,” Tim explains. “When you’re doing pixel lighting on a big scale, you need reliability.”

Transforming an expansive garden environment into an immersive after-dark experience presents a very different challenge from lighting a conventional stage. Fixtures are distributed across a vast site, illuminating trees, gardens, pathways and landscape features while becoming part of a much larger programmed visual environment. At this scale, simplicity and reliability become powerful assets.

Frost That Earns Its Place

Interestingly, one of the SANDANE FROST’s defining features was something Tim initially questioned. “The electronic frost – initially I thought it was a bit of a waste of time,” he admits. “But on the job, it has proven to be very useful.

Small amounts of frost are very useful in giving you wider coverage.”

For applications such as The Enchanted Garden, that capability has proven particularly valuable. “When we’re lighting gardens and trees, we want wider frost,” he explains. “It’s not a zoomable PAR – it’s a PAR with frost. So if you’re looking at a non-zoomable PAR, you want that frost feature.”

The ability to subtly broaden the beam gives BCL greater flexibility in shaping coverage across foliage, trees and landscape elements without adding the mechanical complexity and physical size of a conventional zoom fixture. It is the kind of feature that can appear secondary during a product demonstration but becomes significantly more useful once a fixture is working in a real production environment.

When Small Details Become Big Savings

With more than 400 units in inventory, seemingly minor design details can have a significant operational impact.

The SANDANE FROST’s quarter-turn Omega bracket system is a good example, allowing BCL’s crews to quickly transition between a hook-clamped fixture and a yoke-mounted configuration. For one fixture, it might save only a small amount of time. Across hundreds, those minutes quickly add up.

That same thinking extended beyond the fixture itself. ULA Group designed custom road cases around BCL’s SANDANE FROST inventory, with transportation, durability and storage efficiency considered as part of the overall package. And this is one area Tim is particularly enthusiastic about. “The road cases are the winner,” he says. “They’re not a cheap case, but you get what you pay for. They’re great value.”

The cases can be stacked four high, allowing BCL to accommodate 32 fixtures within a single vertical stack – a major consideration when transporting and storing an inventory of this size.

Even details such as stainless-steel wheel cups were deliberately specified to withstand repeated outdoor use without rusting.

It reinforces an important point: when a production company invests in hundreds of fixtures, the product itself is only one part of the equation. How efficiently those fixtures can be stored, prepared, transported, deployed and maintained can have an equally significant impact on the return on that investment.

Supporting the Investment

The other non-negotiable for BCL was local support. “The support has to be there,” says Tim. “If I’m buying this number of fixtures, I want you to carry the spare parts.”

For an inventory numbering more than 400 units, access to parts and technical expertise is not simply an after-sales benefit; it is an operational requirement.

That support has extended beyond supplying the fixtures. ACME worked with BCL to customise elements of the fixture software to better suit the company’s workflow and help reduce preparation time across such a substantial inventory.

Tim also gives credit to the ULA Group team for the support behind the investment. “Dealing with Rod has been wonderful. He’s been very supportive and helpful throughout the entire project.”

It is the kind of manufacturer, distributor and production-company relationship that becomes increasingly important as lighting systems grow in scale and complexity.

400+ Fixtures Later

BCL’s original goal was refreshingly straightforward: find a compact PAR with serious output that was practical to deploy, built to withstand life on the road and the demands of Queensland’s weather, and, most importantly, reliable.

The original shootout identified the SANDANE FROST as the frontrunner. More than a year, 400+ fixtures and countless hours of real-world operation later, the real test has been considerably tougher than anything that could have been recreated in a showroom.

For Tim, the result speaks for itself.

“We tested them against everything else we were considering, and the SANDANE FROST came out on top. Now, after running more than 400 of them in the real world, I can say we made the right decision. They give us the output we need, they’re practical, they’re built well and, most importantly, they’re reliable. I’ve seen a lot of fixtures over the years, and this one is a standout.”

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Main Pic: ROD MARSHALL – TECHNICAL SALES EXECUTIVE AT ULA GROUP & TIM MISSENDEN – MANAGING DIRECTOR OF BCL