Adamson Training, Sydney April 15–16

Two days to elevate your system deployment

The next stop on the Adamson training tour is Sydney! Led by Neil Colliss, Audio Logistics’ Adamson Systems Engineering Brand Manager, these two days are designed for pros who want to push system performance to the edge.

The focus is squarely on Adamson ArrayIntelligence -mastering the software for design, deployment, and real-time system monitoring. If you’re ready to sharpen your methodology and see how the pros deploy at scale, secure your spot now.

The sessions will run at Factory Sound, 2/552-560 Church St, North Parramatta NSW, 2151.