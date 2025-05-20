Allen & Heath Announce Next Generation of Qu Mixers

Allen & Heath have announced six new Qu mixers, bringing 96kHz FPGA and DEEP Processing capabilities, Dante options, and a host of workflow and hardware enhancements to the renowned digital mixing platform. The Qu 5 and Qu 7 will be available in Australia in early June, with the Qu 6 launching soon after; more updates to follow shortly.

Keith Johnson, Senior Product Manager, says, “Every aspect of the mixer has been rethought, the XCVI core, enhanced I/O capability, all the way to the screen and faders. We’ve completely reimagined the UI, keeping the simple layout and workflow that Qu is known and loved for.”

Based on a unified platform, all new Qu mixers deliver 38 inputs (32 mono/linkable, 3 stereo), 12 mixes, 4 matrix, 6 FX engines with dedicated stereo returns, plus SLink port for connection to the Everything I/O ecosystem of remote expanders. All models feature a 32×32 USB-C audio interface for DAW recording, 32-channel multitrack support via SD card, and simple stereo recording and playback through the USB-A port.

The range comprises three frame sizes, each available with or without integrated Dante connectivity, ensuring there is a Qu to fit every application: the compact Qu-5 and Qu-5D offer 17 faders, 16 XLR inputs and 12 XLR outputs; the Qu-6 and Qu-6D expand that to 25 faders, 24 XLR inputs and 16 XLR outputs; and the larger Qu-7 and Qu-7D provide 33 faders, 32 XLR inputs and 20 XLR outputs. The three Dante variants include an integrated 16×16 48/96kHz Dante interface.

Long praised for its approachable workflow, the Qu series continues to deliver on its “walk up and mix” ethos. The new generation expands on this with four custom fader layers, more assignable SoftKeys, and the option of flexible routing in addition to classic Qu 1:1 channel patching. The user interface has been refreshed with a focus on speed of navigation and ease of use, with key mixing functions always under your fingertips, whether that’s via the dedicated hands-on controls, or the new touchscreen.

While the new mixers retain the recognisable look and layout of the original Qu series, numerous hardware improvements deliver a modern edge. Updated mic preamps and high-performance 96kHz converters ensure pristine signal integrity from input to output. Every channel now includes a display and a chromatic meter for quick visual feedback, and the new touchscreen offers improved clarity and responsiveness.

All new Qu mixers are DEEP Processing ready, with the upcoming V1.1 firmware offering a suite of optional add-ons from the flagship dLive series, including acclaimed emulations of legendary studio compressors and preamps. In addition, Qu now features the Feedback and Gain Assistants from the CQ series to take the stress out of setup and speed up soundchecks.

Nic Beretta, Allen & Heath’s Director of Product, says, “Bands and engineers will love the powerful processing, assistive tools and live capture options. It’s also a super flexible, all-in-one solution for studios and broadcasting applications, and AV integrators have been demanding a Dante-enabled Qu.”