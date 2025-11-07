Amazon Music and Support Act unite …

… for AusMusic T-Shirt Day to celebrate and support First Nations artists

Support Act has announced a new collaboration with Amazon Music as part of the music industry charity’s largest fundraising campaign of the year – AusMusic T-Shirt Day. The new collaboration amplifies First Nations voices and doubles public donations through a $10,000 matched-giving campaign directly supporting Support Act’s dedicated First Nations programs and wellbeing services.

The match kicked off on 6 November, and run until the $10,000 match pool is exhausted.

Alongside this fundraising initiative the collaboration features a month-long integration of the Blak Loud playlist — Amazon Music’s flagship space for First Nations artists and storytellers. Running throughout November’s AusMusic Month, live across the platform for the entire month, connecting listeners with the heart of Blak creativity and culture while encouraging them to wear, donate and celebrate.

The playlist will be co-curated by Travis De Vries, curator of Blak Loud for Amazon Music, in collaboration with Support Act’s First Nations team and Leadership Group. Together, they’ll highlight a powerful lineup of artists who have shared from across the country.

To complement the playlist, a short-form video series will feature First Nations artists sharing their tracks, reflections, and the impact of Mob on music in Australia — each artist introducing the next in a relay of connection, culture and pride.

“First Nations music lies at the core of Australia’s cultural identity — thousands of years of story, rhythm and resilience carried forward through song,” said proud Pertame, Arrernte and Mirning woman Catherine Satour, Head of First Nations Programming at Support Act. “Amazon Music’s support helps us amplify those voices and directly fund programs that provide care, opportunity and strength for First Nations music workers across the country.”

“Music has always been about connection — between artists, audiences and culture,” said Chantelle Georgiou, Head of Label Relations, Amazon Music Australia. “We’re proud to continue supporting AusMusic T-Shirt Day through this new collaboration with Support Act, celebrating Blak excellence through Blak Loud and ensuring that First Nations artists and communities receive the recognition and support they deserve.”

“Blak Loud is a celebration of the creativity, pride and power of First Nations music,” said proud Gamilaroi man Travis De Vries, Curator of Blak Loud at Amazon Music. “Co-curating this edition with Support Act and shining a light on these incredible artists is a reminder that our stories are alive, evolving and deeply woven into the future of Australian music.”

The Amazon Music First Nations Matching Day will take place on Thursday 6 November. Amazon Music will match public donations up to $10,000 made via ausmusictshirtday.org.au.

Every dollar raised will directly support Support Act’s First Nations programs — providing culturally grounded crisis relief, mental-health and wellbeing initiatives for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, crew, managers and music workers.

This collaboration builds on Amazon Music’s ongoing support of AusMusic T-Shirt Day and reflects a shared commitment to celebrating the creativity, resilience and excellence of First Nations music workers — the legends on the backline who carry Australian music forward.

With thanks to