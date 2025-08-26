Audio Logistics Appointed as Adamson Systems Engineering Distributor for Australia

Audio Logistics, a leading trade-only distributor of professional audio solutions, has officially been appointed as the new Australian distributor for Adamson Systems Engineering, one of the world’s premier manufacturers of high-performance loudspeaker systems.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, as Adamson continues to expand its global footprint and Audio Logistics strengthens its portfolio with one of the most respected names in professional sound reinforcement.

Adamson, known for its cutting edge VGt and CS loudspeaker systems, has long been a preferred choice for touring professionals, large-scale venues, and high-end installations. The addition of Adamson to Audio Logistics’ distribution network will provide Australian integrators, rental companies, and production houses with enhanced access to Adamson’s innovative technologies, backed by Audio Logistics’ renowned customer support and technical expertise.

“We’re thrilled to represent Adamson in Australia, a brand synonymous with cutting-edge audio engineering and exceptional sound quality,” said Adam Dullens from Audio Logistics. “Through this partnership, we look forward to supporting Adamson’s growth locally and empowering our partners to create outstanding sound experiences.”

Lee Stevens, from Adamson Systems Engineering, commented:

“Partnering with Audio Logistics is a natural step forward for Adamson in Australia. Their deep industry knowledge, technical capability, and strong relationships make them an ideal fit to represent Adamson going forwards. Adam and his team are highly driven and motivated to replicate the huge successes we are seeing around the globe. We’re really excited to be working together on this journey, especially at a time of huge market momentum and an exciting roadmap of products around the corner.”

The move comes amid a broader reshaping of the Australian pro audio distribution landscape.

Previously, Adamson was distributed by CMI Music & Audio. The transition to Audio Logistics signals a new chapter for Adamson in Australia, with a focus on customer service, streamlined logistics, expanded dealer support, and deeper market penetration. “As part of the transition and ensuring our partners confidence and continued success, Neil Colliss will be joining the Audio Logistics team.

Having two very experienced Adamson users, Alex Glover and Neil in the team is a very exciting prospect”, mentions Stevens.

With Australia’s first arena-sized VGt system arriving soon and several projects on the horizon, Adam and his team will be hard at work from day one.

Audio Logistics currently distributes a wide range of respected audio brands including AUDAC, CAYMON, PROCAB, UNiKA, and Void Acoustics.

The addition of Adamson further cements its position as a key player in the professional audio distribution sector.

For more information, please contact the Audio Logistics team on 1300 859 341 or at adamson@audiologistics.com.au to explore Adamson’s full product range and support services.