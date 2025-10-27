News

27 Oct 2025

Auracast: An Introduction to the Technology, Use Cases and Products

On Wednesday 12 November from 11am – 12pm AEDT, MadisonAV will host a free webinar, Auracast: An Introduction to the Technology, Use Cases and Products.

Presented by Rob Mayer, Product Line Manager at MadisonAV, the introductory session will explore the potential of Auracast technology, and how it’s reshaping accessible communication in public spaces.

The session will cover:

  • The benefits of Auracast technology
  • Environments where Auracast can be implemented
  • The latest product solutions available from Bettear and Humantechnik

Whether you’re a venue manager, consultant, integrator, or simply interested in accessible audio innovation, this session will offer valuable insights into how Auracast can enhance inclusivity and enrich everyday listening experiences.

Registration link:

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/e0f6f099-c57c-405c-8958-50184863822d@b288e3ca-e35d-40b2-be81-c80105f7473f

