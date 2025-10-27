News
27 Oct 2025
Auracast: An Introduction to the Technology, Use Cases and Products
On Wednesday 12 November from 11am – 12pm AEDT, MadisonAV will host a free webinar, Auracast: An Introduction to the Technology, Use Cases and Products.
Presented by Rob Mayer, Product Line Manager at MadisonAV, the introductory session will explore the potential of Auracast technology, and how it’s reshaping accessible communication in public spaces.
The session will cover:
- The benefits of Auracast technology
- Environments where Auracast can be implemented
- The latest product solutions available from Bettear and Humantechnik
Whether you’re a venue manager, consultant, integrator, or simply interested in accessible audio innovation, this session will offer valuable insights into how Auracast can enhance inclusivity and enrich everyday listening experiences.
Registration link:
https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/e0f6f099-c57c-405c-8958-50184863822d@b288e3ca-e35d-40b2-be81-c80105f7473f
