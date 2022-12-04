Australian Event Awards 2022 – The P.A. People achieve ‘Best Export’ nomination!

Held on Sydney Harbour, on luxury super yacht The Jackson, the 2022 Australian Event Awards celebrated the Event industry’s leading examples from around the nation. With twenty categories and hundreds of submissions, the highly contested Achievement category nominated The P.A. People for ‘Best Export’ for their work on the Saudi Opening Season Parade and UAE National Day 50, 2021.

Delivering Event Comms solution in the UAE

In late 2021, with an experienced crew sourced from their Australian staff and familiar faces from abroad, The P.A. People were part of a large team delivering a spectacular show staged on Hatta Dam in the east of the UAE.

While Sydney was experiencing extended lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, The P.A. People’s Event Communications team sought Australian Government approval for a travel exemption to send a team overseas to prepare and deliver the communications systems for the UAE 50th National Day Celebrations in the Emirate of Dubai.

