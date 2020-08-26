Australian Monitor Powers Into The Digital Age





When Australian Monitor was acquired by Amber Technology in December 2019 as part of the Hills AV division sale, the acquisition saw Australian Monitor become a part of one of the largest distributors of AV products in the Australian and New Zealand Markets.





Australian Monitor has been a key part of the commercial audio market in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally for over 30 years.

The combination of the Australian Monitor’s engineering and design team, along with the long-term distribution heritage of Amber Technology, will see the growth of the existing Australian Monitor product range, plus the acceleration of development of new technologies that will see Australian Monitor move further into digital and DSP markets.

A key part of this development is the recently released ISP range of power amplifiers. This new range builds on the success of the HSP series by offering network control, full DSP and the option of Dante integration with an easily installed expansion card.









The ISP range is connected to, configured and controlled by the newly developed ALMA software platform that forms the heart of the technology behind this range. ALMA was created by the Australian Monitor R&D team now based in Warriewood, NSW at Amber Technology Head Office.

The ALMA control software allows the easy connection, configuration and control of ALMA powered products using any internet browser or third-party controller. ALMA is embedded into the product meaning no software installation is required to access the software.

A web server running on the product provides the ALMA software to any device requesting connection.

Any HTML5 compliant web browser from PCs, tablets and mobile phones can connect. This gives users the maximum flexibility to choose a suitable device to control their system.

The ALMA software can configure all settings including input stages, mixing, DSP settings, status information, network settings and configuration options. In addition, third party controllers can also integrate with the ALMA software to control and monitor the product.









One of the major advantages of a locally based engineering and design team is that feedback from the local customer base is integral to the development and design of all new products.

Both the HSP series and the new ISP series went through a beta release program where key integrators were asked to assess and comment on the new ranges. This helped to ensure that the new models were not only technically ready for release but also contained all the features customers required at the right price.

The future for Australian Monitor is going to see ALMA technology filter through not only a new range of products, but also be used to update the current product range.





For product enquiries, please visit www.ambertech.com.au or contact 1800 251 367.

The Australian Monitor product portfolio includes microphones, mixers, power amplifiers, program sources, cables, adaptors and stands.



australianmonitor.com

australianmonitor.com.au/pages/alma

australianmonitor.com.au/collections/ isp-power-amplifiers













