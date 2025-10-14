Australian Music Economic Impact Study

The Bass Line – Edition 2

In June 2025, Music Australia released The Bass Line: Charting the Economic Contribution of Australia’s Music Industry The Bass Line provided the first comprehensive measure of the economic contribution of Australia’s music industry, bringing together hundreds of thousands of data points, including data from industry, government, and over 1,000 individuals and businesses working across the music industry.

Music Australia are inviting all musicians, music businesses and music workers to contribute to the second edition, covering the period from July 2024 to June 2025 (FY2024-25).

To be a success, this project must be an industry-wide and collective effort. Help ensure the results are reflective of the entire music community by sharing your part of the story and completing this survey

The core part of the survey should take 5-10 minutes to complete, a little longer if you wear multiple industry ‘hats’. You will also be invited to answer some more questions if you have time.

The survey is anonymous and confidential, so you won’t need to give your name.

You can find further information about The Bass Line, and other research on the Music Australia website.

Please complete the survey by Sunday 2 November to ensure your contribution is included.

Please note: for the best experience, the survey is most easily completed on a large-screen device such as a laptop or large-screen tablet.