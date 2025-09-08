Chandler Theatre Revitalises Its Sound with JBL Professional and MadisonAV

Brisbane’s historic Chandler Theatre, first built for the 1982 Commonwealth Games, has unveiled a transformative 2025 audio upgrade powered by JBL Professional, Crown amplification, and MadisonAV distribution.

After decades of service, the venue’s original PA system had become outdated, limiting its ability to host the diverse range of performances and community events it is known for. The upgrade—delivered in collaboration with acoustic consultants XConnect Professional Services and audio production specialists High Noon Stage Productions—balances cutting-edge sound reinforcement with respect for the theatre’s heritage design.

The installation is the first Australian permanent installation of a JBL VTX A6 sub-compact line array system and is paired with cardioid-configured JBL VTX B15 subwoofers and driven by Crown I-Tech amplifiers. This carefully engineered system ensures pristine clarity, optimised low-frequency control, and powerful yet discreet coverage across the entire auditorium.

“Chandler Theatre is an iconic venue, and we’re proud to have supported its next chapter with a solution that delivers both technical excellence and audience impact,” said Peter Kubow, MadisonAV. “JBL’s VTX A6 was the perfect choice for the space, combining compact design with the power and performance required.”

“The VTX A6 subcompact system allowed us to keep the hang height short enough to avoid blocking sightlines, keep weight down, while still delivering the required SPL (105dB),” Glenn Thompson of XConnect Professional Services summarised. “In the same way, we chose the B15s because of their size and hang height suitability. We wanted to run the subs in a cardioid configuration to keep low frequencies off the stage and push them into the audience area. We installed them in hangs of three, and they’ve been commissioned and tuned accordingly.”

High Noon Stage Productions handled the installation, with Operations Manager Locky Young summarising his experience since the VTX installation: “We’re seeing the JBL VTX A Series on more and more riders. The acts that use it here have been really pleased – some were excited to mix on VTX as it’s not yet widely available, and this is one of the first permanent installs. So far, the feedback has been entirely positive.

“We’re also heading into the busy end of the year with a calendar loaded with repeat business – schools, dance academies, awards nights – and looking forward to the challenge of miking up 40-odd orchestra inputs or 20-plus headsets through the VTX PA.”

Alex Hutchison, General Manager of the Sleeman Sports Complex (in which the theatre resides) can also see the possibilities: “Thanks to our new state-of-the-art JBL loudspeaker system, the venue can now attract new, fresh content while retaining the diverse programming we already host month-to-month. We’re genuinely excited about what lies ahead.”

With the installation complete, Chandler Theatre is once again positioned as one of Brisbane’s premier performance venues—equipped to deliver unforgettable experiences for audiences and performers alike.

The solution consisted of:

24 x JBL VTX-A6 3 hangs of 8 elements, 2 elements per circuit for more dispersion control

9 x JBL VTX-B15 3 hangs of 3 subwoofers in Cardioid mode

6 x CWN IT4X3500HD Crown Audio amplifiers

The VTX A Series line array speakers are renowned for their advanced technology, including the patented D2 Dual-Diaphragm Dual-Voice-Coil Compression Drivers and the Differential Drive Neodymium Magnet Dual Voice Coil Woofer. This combination ensures unparalleled clarity, power, and intelligibility, making them the ideal choice for venues and events of all sizes.

Learn more at www.madisonav.com.au