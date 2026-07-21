CKC Lighting and StageKraft Announce Strategic Partnership for Australia and New Zealand

CKC Lighting has appointed StageKraft as its official distributor, supporting the continued growth of the manufacturer’s professional lighting range across Australia and New Zealand.

For nearly two decades, CKC has built its reputation manufacturing lighting products for some of the industry’s most recognised brands. Founded on strong engineering foundations and production capability, the company has developed a comprehensive product range designed for the demands of touring, theatre, broadcast, education, houses of worship and live events.

While much of CKC’s history has been built supporting the wider industry behind the scenes, the CKC brand has continued to gain recognition globally in its own right. Combining robust performance with production-scale capability, the company offers professional lighting solutions for productions of every size.

Having recently launched, this new partnership reflects StageKraft’s approach to building its brand line-up with intention. CKC’s addition to their portfolio reinforces that direction, strengthening a carefully considered offering built around proven performance and real-world application. Founded by established industry figures, StageKraft is committed to building lasting partnerships with manufacturers and customers, relationships built on trust, technical knowledge and genuine support.

“Australia and New Zealand are important markets for CKC, and we’re committed to supporting customers with outstanding products, technical knowledge and long-term investment,” said Alex Chan, CEO of CKC Lighting. “We’re proud to partner with StageKraft to continue growing the CKC brand across the region. Their commitment to innovation, quality and service aligns closely with our own approach, and together we’re focused on delivering professional lighting backed by local support customers can rely on. We’re excited to work together.”

“Anyone who’s spent time in this industry has probably worked with a product CKC helped build, even if they didn’t realise it,” said Davey Taylor, Co-Founder of StageKraft and Head of Product Development. “They’ve spent years engineering products for some of the industry’s most recognised lighting brands, and that reputation is well earned. Productions, venues and rental companies are constantly balancing creative ambition with commercial reality. CKC delivers the performance and reliability professionals expect, while still making sense from an investment point of view.

“We’re not building our portfolio by simply adding brands, we’re choosing partners that we believe bring real value to the industry. CKC is exactly that type of partner, and we’re proud they chose StageKraft to further support and grow their brand across Australia and New Zealand.”

Through the partnership, customers across Australia and New Zealand will have access to CKC’s full professional lighting range, supported by local inventory, product demonstrations, training, spare parts and after-sales support from the StageKraft team.

To learn more about CKC products, arrange demonstrations, or discuss upcoming projects, contact the StageKraft team on sales@stagekraft.com.au or call +61 2 9982 1494. For any existing CKC warranty repairs or warranty claims, please contact service@stagekraft.com.au.