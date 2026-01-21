Corsair Solutions  appointed new distributor for Televic Conference in Australia 

This new partnership marks an important step in strengthening Televic’s presence in the Australian market and ensuring closer, more responsive support for end users, system integrators, and consultants working on professional conferencing projects.

Corsair brings strong local expertise, technical know-how, and a solid track record in delivering high-quality AV and collaboration solutions. Together, they are committed to supporting projects across courts, government, corporate, education, and institutional environments with:

Local sales and technical support

Faster response times and on-the-ground expertise

Access to Televic’s full portfolio of advanced conferencing solutions

Strong project guidance from design to deployment

Televic Conference remains fully committed to the Australian market and will work closely with Corsair to ensure the highest standards in product performance, service quality, and long-term partnership.

If you have any questions or would like to discuss an upcoming project, feel free to reach out to Corsair or contact Televic’s local representative Basile Cuigniez (b.cuigniez@televic.com) directly.

For all new enquiries, projects, and support requests in Australia, Corsair Solutions will be your primary point of contact.

www.corsairsolutions.com.au

Email: sales@corsair.solutions

Phone: (03) 9005 9861