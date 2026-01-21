News
21 Jan 2026
Corsair Solutions appointed new distributor for Televic Conference in Australia
Subscribe to CX E-News
This new partnership marks an important step in strengthening Televic’s presence in the Australian market and ensuring closer, more responsive support for end users, system integrators, and consultants working on professional conferencing projects.
Corsair brings strong local expertise, technical know-how, and a solid track record in delivering high-quality AV and collaboration solutions. Together, they are committed to supporting projects across courts, government, corporate, education, and institutional environments with:
- Local sales and technical support
- Faster response times and on-the-ground expertise
- Access to Televic’s full portfolio of advanced conferencing solutions
- Strong project guidance from design to deployment
Televic Conference remains fully committed to the Australian market and will work closely with Corsair to ensure the highest standards in product performance, service quality, and long-term partnership.
If you have any questions or would like to discuss an upcoming project, feel free to reach out to Corsair or contact Televic’s local representative Basile Cuigniez (b.cuigniez@televic.com) directly.
For all new enquiries, projects, and support requests in Australia, Corsair Solutions will be your primary point of contact.
Email: sales@corsair.solutions
Phone: (03) 9005 9861
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.