Creative Australia touring grant closing soon

Contemporary Music Touring Program submissions due by 6th March 2024.

Announced mid last year (https://www.cxnetwork.com.au/australia-council-announce-contemporary-music-touring-program-grants/), Creative Australia’s grant opportunity is for “a national touring activity undertaken by Australian musicians performing original Australian contemporary music.”

Applications for this grant are due within the next week. Amounts available range from $5k-50k. That could be coming off your bottom line.

Guidelines can be found here: https://creative.gov.au/investment-and-development/contemporary-music-touring-program/

From the listed criteria: ” Touring musicians must be performing original Australian contemporary music. Funding can be provided to performers, managers, agents, and music networks on behalf of professionals working in the Australian music industry. Applications must contain one tour only.” If your tour is booked, and meets these requirements, this is for you!

Get on it while you still can.