Creative Technology Launches Brisbane Office

Expanding National Capability with Dedicated Queensland Presence

Creative Technology Australia & New Zealand (CT) is proud to announce the official launch of its Brisbane office, marking the next chapter in the company’s continued growth across Australia.

The move strengthens Creative Technology’s national footprint and reinforces its long-term commitment to the Queensland market, delivering global capability with a dedicated local presence.

The Brisbane office will be led by Senior Sales & Account Managers Cayleigh Gerber and Adam Tetro, bringing together decades of experience across live events, technical production and sales, along with large‑scale audiovisual delivery. With established industry relationships and deep market knowledge, the pair will focus on strategic client partnerships, business development, and supporting the growth of Queensland’s event and production sector.

The Brisbane team will provide access to CT’s full suite of solutions — including world‑class LED technology, large‑format display systems, broadcast integration, and advanced vision workflows — supported by CT’s established technical and operational expertise across Australia and New Zealand.

“Our Brisbane presence is about accessibility and collaboration,” said Owen Davison, President of Creative Technology ANZ. “We are here to work alongside the industry — not only servicing end clients directly, but supporting existing AV companies as a specialist vision supplier. By providing high‑end technical solutions and scalable production support, we aim to elevate what’s possible within the Queensland market.”

The expansion positions Creative Technology as both a full‑service production partner and a technical supplier to local AV providers seeking to enhance their capabilities with premium technology and global expertise.

“We deliver a significant number of projects in Queensland every year, and our clients have consistently expressed the need for a permanent CT presence in the state. Opening a Brisbane office is a direct response to that demand, and we’re proud to finally deliver it,” said Brett Hawkins, Vice President of Creative Technology ANZ.

As Brisbane continues to grow as a destination for major corporate events, large‑scale experiences, and international sporting events — including the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games — the establishment of a permanent Queensland office ensures Creative Technology is strategically placed to support the region’s evolving production demands.

The Brisbane launch represents more than geographic growth; it reflects Creative Technology’s confidence in the local industry and its commitment to investing in long‑term partnerships, innovation, and collaborative growth.