dB Technologies launch VIO L1610 & INGENIA IG5TR in Australia

NAS (National Audio Systems) are excited to extend this invitation to you, to the Australian Launch of dB Technologies’ VIO L1610 and INGENIA IG5TR, to be held at Liberty Hall, Sydney on Thursday, 4th September, and Kingston Butter Factory, Brisbane on Thursday 11th September.

This will be our very first chance to hear the exciting new VIO L1610 3-Way Active Line Array and VIO S218 Active Bassreflex Sub, alongside the new INGENIA IG5TR 2-Way Active Column Speaker, in action down-under!

VIO L1610 embodies the natural evolution of the VIO family.

A game-changing 3-way active line array system, created to combine the stellar audio performance of VIO L212 with the compact size of VIO L210.

Delivering astonishing power and impressive SPLs, along with consistent audio performance, VIO L1610 makes the most of its 3-way design, ensuring outstanding dynamics and definition.

INGENIA evolves from a series into a platform.

With the introduction of IG5‑TR, IGS1, and IGS2, the INGENIA family takes a decisive step forward:

It becomes a flexible audio platform that adapts to a wide range of applications – from mobile PA setups to complex, networked installations.

Each new model fulfils a specific role in this platform:

IG5‑TR brings extended output, beam steering and stack recognition for professional live and touring environments.

IGS1 is a compact yet powerful 18″ active subwoofer, perfect for scalable systems and mobile use.

IGS2 delivers massive low-end energy with its dual 18″ design, tailored for high-SPL sound reinforcement.

Together, these models make INGENIA not just a line of speakers, but a coherent, future-ready audio ecosystem – designed to grow with your needs.

SYDNEY

Thursday 4th September – VIO L1610 & INGENIA IG5TR AUSSIE LAUNCH

11am-5pm

Demo Sessions at 11:30am, 1:30pm, 3:30pm

Liberty Hall – libertyhall.live

Building 220, Errol Flynn Boulevard

Moore Park, NSW 2021

Directions >> (https://www.libertyhall.live/location/)

For catering purposes, please let us know of any dietary requirements via email to Corey at corey.sleeman@nas.solutions by C.O.B. Thursday 21st August.

Spots are limited.

There will be three demo sessions on the day – 11:30am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm. Please register your attendance and preferred timeslot with one of our free ticket options via Eventbrite. Your ticket is your RSVP!

BOOK YOUR SPOT – SYDNEY LAUNCH

BRISBANE

Thursday 11th September – VIO L1610 & INGENIA IG5TR AUSSIE LAUNCH

11am-5pm

Demo Sessions at 11:30am, 1:30pm, 3:30pm

Kingston Butter Factory – loganarts.com.au

270 Jacaranda Avenue

Kingston, QLD 4114

Directions >>

For catering purposes, please let us know of any dietary requirements via email to Corey at corey.sleeman@nas.solutions by C.O.B. Thursday 21st August.

Spots are limited.

There will be three demo sessions on the day – 11:30am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm. Please register your attendance and preferred timeslot with one of our free ticket options via Eventbrite. Your ticket is your RSVP!

BOOK YOUR SPOT – BRISBANE LAUNCH

If you have any queries or require any sales support, design assistance, or information please feel free to contact us at our VIC office on (03) 8756 2600, our NSW office on (02) 9898 0670, or via email at sales@nas.solutions – we will do our very best to serve you well!