Encore Event Technologies delivers landmark Amway China incentive spectacular in Bangkok

Encore Event Technologies has delivered one of the largest and most complex corporate incentive programs staged in Thailand, producing the Amway China 2026 Leadership Seminar in Bangkok, a 23-day multi-wave program welcoming more than 12,000 Amway business owners from mainland China.

Held from 4 March to 13 April 2026, the large-scale incentive saw delegates travel to Bangkok in 10 waves, with events taking place every second day, requiring highly complex programming, technical changeovers and multi-venue coordination across the city. The event marked the third time an Amway China incentive has been hosted in Bangkok, transforming the destination into a multi-venue celebration of achievement, innovation and cultural immersion.

Wen Wen, Amway China Special Events Director, stated, “Business session and gala dinners have long been essential components of Amway’s overseas seminars, reflecting our deep commitment to creating meaningful and inspiring experiences for our leaders and business owners. The thoughtful design of this Bangkok event has allowed us to experience a wonderfully modern take on Thai charm, blending local culture with contemporary elegance. This seminar underscores the great importance our company places on recognising excellence, fostering team spirit, and providing world-class platforms for our community to connect, learn and celebrate together.”

Encore, which has partnered with Amway on nine incentive events over three decades, led full-service creative, production and event technology delivery for the program. Encore Executive Producer John Schryver, who has produced four of the past six Amway incentives, oversaw the production, reinforcing Encore’s reputation as a global leader in large-scale corporate and incentive event delivery.

The core venue for the production was ICONSIAM’s ICON Hall, with accommodation across leading luxury hotels including Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons, Peninsula Bangkok and Shangri La Bangkok, alongside custom river transfers, arrivals and experiential activations across the city. As a MICE event, the program is considered the largest incentive staged at ICONSIAM to date.

Each wave experienced a multi-day itinerary including business sessions, themed gala dinners, cultural performances, retail experiences and luxury hospitality programs, with creative direction inspired by the theme “ONEderland”, reflecting the transformation of Bangkok from traditional heritage to modern global destination.

According to figures published by the Thai Government and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the program supports hospitality, transport, event services and tourism operators across the destination, reinforcing the importance of large-scale incentive travel to Thailand’s MICE and visitor economy.

High-Tech, High-Impact Production

The event combined large-scale staging, immersive environments and advanced event technology to create a high-energy experience designed to celebrate Amway’s top achievers.

Encore activated more than 620 square metres of LED inside the main venue, including curved and transparent LED screens, plus motion-tracking video systems, holographic effects, automated lighting and motorised scenic elements. The production also featured bespoke kinetic lighting installations, laser mapping, custom-built stage automation and over 1,000 square metres of scenic panels designed to allow rapid transformation of the venue between business session and gala dinner.

The technical installation included approximately 40 tonnes of audio, lighting and rigging equipment, supported by 177 rigging points and more than 800 metres of truss, reflecting the scale of engineering required to deliver the production inside ICON Hall.

Due to the complexity of the program and venue, installation took place over four days of 24-hour bump-in requiring up to 460 crew on site during build and strike across nine days, and approximately 120 crew per show day across 45 days comprising 23 events including technicians, creatives, performers, wardrobe teams and backstage crews.

Logistics for the production included approximately 50 semi-trailers, including 12 international freight containers, with two primary production partners and more than 10 specialist suppliers involved across staging, scenic, lighting, audio, video and rigging delivery.

Showcasing Bangkok to the World

In addition to the events produced by Encore, delegates experienced the city’s shopping, dining and cultural attractions, reinforcing Bangkok’s position as one of the world’s most popular destinations for Chinese travellers.

Entertainment highlights included large-scale cultural performances, live music, Muay Thai demonstrations, custom fashion showcases and headline performers popular with Chinese audiences, including Bei Xu, Fino the Ranad, and champion Muay Thai fighters Antoine Pinto and Peter Denman.

Encore Event Technologies Managing Director International, Scott Nodsle said the production demonstrated the scale of what is now possible in the incentive and business events sector.

“This was one of the most ambitious incentive programs we have delivered, both in scale and technical complexity. With multiple venues, continuous changeovers and a high level of creative and technology integration, the event required close collaboration across our regional teams and local partners in Thailand.”

He added, “Events like this highlight the power of incentive travel to showcase destinations, inspire people and create unforgettable experiences. Bangkok provided an incredible backdrop, and we were proud to help bring Amway’s vision to life through world-class production, technology and creative design.”