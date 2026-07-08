Engineers choose DiGiCo Quantum 338 and Quantum 5 for Laufey world tour

Laufey is an Icelandic singer-songwriter with a genre-defying style that has won critical acclaim, resulting in a host of awards. The A Matter of Time tour accompanies the album of the same name and began in 2025, concluding in August 2026 with dates globally. At front of house, Matt Grabe is using a DiGiCo Quantum 338, while monitor engineer, Sebastian Mut, began the tour with a Quantum 338, but expanded into a Quantum 5 for later dates. All consoles are supplied by Sound Image, a Clair Global brand.

Matt started engineering and mixing in studios. Twelve years later, a good friend, front of house engineer Shane Haase, took him out on tour as system engineer for Alabama Shakes. He worked for a variety of artists over the next seven years, but it was not until another friend asked him to fill in mixing that he took the plunge and returned to a console position. He has been working with Laufey since 2024 and DiGiCo has always been his manufacturer of choice, allowing him to mix fast and instinctively.

“Having a reliable desk that can be sourced anywhere in the world is non-negotiable,” he explains. “I started specifying Quantum consoles due to the clarity of the screens. I have minimal vision in one eye and a transplant in the other. From day one, my top-tier Sound Image, a Clair Global Brand, representative Kim Sawaya, made sure that one was always available. I didn’t start using Quantum features until recently, but now MSE and Spice Rack are in use on every file.”

Sebastian began his training in Houses of Worship before moving into touring. He started with Laufey in 2024 and has been using DiGiCo consoles throughout his career. He has consistently chosen DiGiCo for the past three years, thanks to the power of the consoles, global availability, and DiGiCo support.



“We swapped to the Q5 for Laufey’s Coachella performance,” he recalls. “The Q338 and Q5 are fantastic monitor consoles, the layout of both surfaces makes getting anything done very quick and efficient! The most useful features for me have absolutely been the powerful Snapshot and automation functionality, as well as the Spice Rack, specifically Naga 6. With all the international travel on this tour, being able to keep everything in a slim package that can be replicated in a new region quickly has been important for us.”

Global touring comes with many complications, but for Sebastian and Matt, ensuring they have the tools that make their jobs possible is not one of them. Depending on the type of show, the engineers will either take their own equipment, or pick it up locally. As Matt continues, having DiGiCo consoles on the rider means that they are never disappointed by a lack of availability.

“We travel with the control package, desks, I/O, mics and instrument DIs,” he continues. “On occasion, we fly into a duplicate of that system. It’s daunting to recreate as we are near fully loaded on four SD-Racks, a MiniRack, and over 50 channels of RF. The set has a string quartet, a jazz trio on the B-Stage and even a moving Steinway grand piano. Our brilliant technicians make that all possible. For solo dates, it’s very simple to convert the show file to whatever SD or Quantum desk is provided locally.”

Laufey’s style is pure and deliberate, with Matt using a very light touch in terms of processing. He prefers to rely on the faders to ride dynamics, rather than heavy gating or compression, ensuring every detail is heard with natural clarity. At the monitor position, Mut has a similar methodology, using the Fourier transform.engine as his dedicated choice for plugins, as required. For him, the reliability guaranteed by Fourier’s rock-solid sandboxing gives him an appreciated additional layer of security.

“The Fourier has been a great piece of hardware, it’s very consistent and has been without any major issues,” he notes. “It’s a relief to know that if anything were to happen with a plugin mid show, it wouldn’t stop everything running on the server. The console integration is a big feature for me. Having Snapshot recall between the transform.engine and the console without any extra hardware or programming is really useful. I’ve also been very impressed with how much processing power I have available to me with just one server.”

For both engineers, the DiGiCo Quantum ecosystem offers a complete package of reliability, power and support that means their workflow runs smoothly in any corner of the globe. As they both conclude, on a tour of this scale, that is not a luxury, it is a necessity.

“We’ve chosen DiGiCo due to logistics, and the power of the desk,” Sebastian says. “Being able to replicate this package anywhere in the world, quickly, and without much fuss is a huge selling point for us. And with the powerful Snapshot and automation functionality we can nimbly do anything we’re asked to deliver the best product for our artist.”

“There are scenarios where you jump on a red-eye flight to mix a new band with nothing but a festival changeover,” Matt finishes. “Equipped with SD Convert and a punt file, any DiGiCo will do. That doesn’t just make my life easier, it makes the task possible.”