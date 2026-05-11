Enjoy Church Optimises Operations with Robust Green-GO Communications Upgrade

Enjoy Church, a vibrant and contemporary Church with locations throughout the world, has successfully overhauled its production capabilities by implementing a sophisticated Green-GO digital communications ecosystem.

The strategic upgrade addresses long-standing communication challenges, providing the “vibrant, high energy” ministry with the technical reliability required for its expansive international operations.

Bridging the Communication Gap

Prior to this integration, Enjoy Church struggled with “budget-friendly” systems that frequently failed to meet the rigorous demands of their live services and events. Seeking a solution that could scale across their locations the production team transitioned to Green-GO’s award-winning digital platform.

“Communications has been a large pain point for our events and services,” stated Joel Cooper, Enjoy Church Production Manager. “Since we’ve made the switch to Green-GO, we’ve had a robust and flexible system that has improved our communication exceptionally.

Our staff and volunteers have all had positive experiences with these easy-to-use products”.

Technical Synergy & Infrastructure

The system, procured through Factory Sound’s Jeffrey An, features a high-performance wireless and wired hybrid architecture:

Wireless Mobility: Eight (8) Green-GO WBPX wireless beltpacks supported by Two (2) Green-GO STRIDE antennae.

Seamless Integration: A Green-GO Interface-X facilitates Two (2) 4-Wire Line In/Out signals and includes a 2-Wire port for legacy analogue partyline connectivity.

Operational Continuity: The deployment includes Green-GO BC6 battery chargers and spare NRGP batteries to ensure uninterrupted service during multi-session events.

Exceptional Support Ecosystem

The transition was supported by the technical team at Event Communications Australia.

Cooper emphasized that the post-purchase experience was a deciding factor: “The support from Rod and his team has been remarkable—always available and willing to help with any challenge. The quality of support gives me reassurance that we made the right decision”.