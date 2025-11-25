ENTECH signs Audio Logistics and expands 2026 roadshows

As ENTECH celebrates its 32nd birthday and moves into the month of May for the first time in 2026, the roadshow for AV and entertainment technology professionals that visits every major population centre in Australia and also visits New Zealand is signing new first-time exhibitors, adding more trucks, and expanding its offering.

ENTECH CEO Kate McKenzie explained, “2026 is shaping up to be a bumper year for the ENTECH technology roadshows as we have now signed up Audio Logistics, newly appointed Australian distributors for Adamson Systems Engineering, and subsequently added an additional truck to carry all the extra equipment that will be demonstrated.”

Kate McKenzie

ENTECH’s roadshow is space-limited for national exhibitors as all freight is carried in dedicated trucks and time limits apply to bump-in. Having returned to scale following Covid, the decision to add an additional truck was confirmed once Audio Logistics applied for exhibition space.

McKenzie added, “Adding an extra truck has also opened up a further eight exhibitor slots which, by our current high level of enquiries, are expected to be taken very quickly.”

ENTECH offered single city stands for the first time during their previous roadshow tours and these are open in most cities as floor space always exceeds truck space.

McKenzie said, “The take-up on single city stands has been exponential, with a wide variety of manufacturers, distributors, service providers and specialist suppliers buying in for a one day ‘taste test’ and the chance to present to a trade audience that exceeds 3,000 people nationally. Single city exhibitors typically buy a 3×3 metre or a 6×3 metre space, arrive at 8:00am and are assisted with loaders, power, furniture and set-up before the show opens at 11:00am. It’s efficient, easy and cost-effective.”

ENTECH consistently strives to simplify its offering at its roadshows, with QR scanning included along with no extra charges for marketing, power, furniture, or indeed, anything at all, something that has been noted by exhibitors and attendees alike.

Kate Mckenzie concluded, “Last year many people commented that being at ENTECH was their “best tradeshow day ever”. Not only were we delighted to hear this, but it also reflected the ease of exhibiting and the number of attendees. We genuinely care about every exhibitor and attendee and in addition to the marketing and logistics always supply all day barista coffee, on-stand exhibitor lunch boxes and a 90-minute Happy Hour with drinks and food at the end of each day. At 6pm the doors close and most exhibitors are out before 6:45pm, leaving freight to be loaded for the next city. Simple, easy and a great ROI.”

For more information on the newly expanded ENTECH Roadshows go to: https://www.entech-roadshow.com