News
13 May 2026
ENTECH Starts Next Week – Full Schedule!
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Rolling across Australia in four semi-trailers, ENTECH delivers 67 tonnes of new equipment, presented by 130 industry experts across 60 stands. Together, they represent the vast majority of leading importers, manufacturers, distributors, and brands in professional audio, lighting, staging, and vision for entertainment and venue installation.
Now repositioned into its new May schedule, the trade expo has grown to dominate its venues, delivering a timely and efficient showcase of new and emerging technologies in a format designed for industry professionals to experience everything in a single day.
Exhibitors value the strong return on investment, with a streamlined model where everything is supplied, enabling an efficient cycle of travel, exhibition, customer visits and onward touring, all within a standard working week.
The show opens in Sydney at the Hordern Pavilion on Tuesday 19 May before heading to Brisbane on Thursday 21 May at the Exhibition Pavilion, opposite the Royal International Convention Centre.
The following week, ENTECH arrives at the Victoria Pavilion within Melbourne Showgrounds on Tuesday 26 May, before moving to the Goyder Pavilion at Adelaide Showground on Thursday 28 May.
From Adelaide, the trucks undertake a three-day journey across the Nullarbor Plain to Perth, travelling the famed “90 Mile Straight” on the Eyre Highway between Balladonia and Caiguna, one of the world’s longest straight stretches of road.
The roadshow concludes in Perth on Tuesday 2 June at the Perth HPC, appearing at the venue for the first time.
Overall, the ENTECH Roadshow covers 10,548 kilometres and consumes approximately 27,450 litres of diesel.
Entry is free for anyone with a legitimate interest in the technology, but registration in advance is recommended to guarantee entry. Go to https://www.entech-roadshow.com/
As the show has grown, they have published floor plans in advance to help visitors navigate:
Here is the full Demo Schedule:
Audio Demo Zone
Time Session
11:30 HH PA Demo
11:50 QSC PA Challenge!
12:10 d&b audiotechnik PA Demo
12:30 dB Technologies PA Demo
12:50 Nexo PA Demo
13:10 EAW PA Demo
13:30 Audio Logistics PA Demo
13:50 Sound & Music PA Demo
14:10 EV PA Demo
14:30 JBL PA Demo
14:50 Martin PA Demo
15:10 KARRAY PA Demo
15:30 AVD PA Demo
15:50 Wharfedale PA Demo
Tech Demo Zone
Time Session
12:30 ULA Group Tech Demo
12:50 ROBE Tech Demo
13:50 Epson Tech Demo
14:30 Omega Tech Demo
14:50 ROBE Tech Demo
15:30 Barco Tech Demo
15:50 Panasonic Tech Demo
16:10 ULA Group Tech Demo
16:30 Eventec Tech Demo
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