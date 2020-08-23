

With all the craziness of the past half year (wow, it’s been that long already!) starting with bushfires, and now the pandemic, it’s never been clearer how important local manufacturing is. Despite all the challenges it presents, we have to tip our hat to all the local manufacturers doing it tough at the moment, sticking it out, and doing their best to keep an emphasis on homegrown.





ENTTEC is one of these companies. From the very start, over 20 years ago, ENTTEC has committed to being Aussie made. While we now have a US and UK office, the ubiquitous USB Pro that everyone seems to have in their kit somewhere still rolls off our local production line, now in Keysborough, in the south-east of Melbourne.

With feedback from a global audience, our local R&D team design our products to be manufactured by our dedicated production team, then to be shipped locally and all over the world.

We’ve come a long way since the beginning, continuing to provide quality solutions for DMX lighting control as well as Pixel lighting controls, storage and playback. We’re most excited about our new series of LED pixel dots – the SmartPXL40.

Again we’ve gone to great lengths to keep this product locally made, investing in machining equipment to make the bodies in-house, soldering machines to speed up the process, and even a potting system to encapsulate the dots in optically clear resin for waterproofing.

The electronics are made on the same SMT machine we use to make our USB Pros and Pixel Octos, and the result is a robust, quality pixel lighting product that fits just as well on an interactive LED wall as it does on the side of a building. And, most importantly, supports Aussie jobs in the process.

When all this craziness ends – and it will end – we hope the country as a whole remembers how important it is to support local industry. We hope you keep ENTTEC in mind for your next project and help us proudly keep local manufacturing alive and well.



www.enttec.com.au







Jake crimping connectors onto custom cable assemblies

Mech Eng wiz Jake picking out tools for the CNC machine

Freshly machined dot bodies coming off the CNC lathe

Ed and CNC process

Freshly machined SmartPXL40 body

Positioning a machined dot body for laser etching

Potting a string of dots in optically clear resin

Ed and build process

Finished product: SmartPXL40 LED pixel

dot – no diffuser

Finished product: SmartPXL40 LED pixel

dot – Opal Dome

Finished product: SmartPXL40 LED pixel

dot – Clear Dome

ENTTEC technology for Google Pixel Wall, Sydney & Melbourne 2017













