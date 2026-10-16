ETC Dismisses Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Elation With Prejudice Following Adverse Court Ruling

Elation Professional is pleased to announce that the patent infringement lawsuit brought against Elation by Electronic Theatre Controls, Inc. (ETC) has been dismissed with prejudice following a significant claim-construction ruling by the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

ETC filed the lawsuit in January 2025, alleging that Elation infringed three ETC patents relating to entertainment lighting technology.

In its August 17 claim-construction ruling, the Court held that the asserted claims of one of ETC’s patents, U.S. Patent No. 8,593,074, were invalid for indefiniteness. The Court also adopted a construction of a key claim limitation in the two remaining patents, U.S. Patent Nos. 11,240,898 and 11,849,519, that undermined ETC’s infringement theory. Indeed, in its subsequent request for dismissal, ETC acknowledged that the Court’s ruling had “substantially undermined its case.”

Following these unfavorable rulings, ETC unilaterally issued an irrevocable covenant not to sue Elation for infringement of any of the three asserted patents without receiving any payment from Elation. ETC then moved to voluntarily dismiss its infringement claims with prejudice. On August 28, 2026, the Court granted ETC’s request, bringing ETC’s infringement claims against Elation to an end.

“We are very pleased with the outcome,” said Toby Velazquez, CEO of Elation. “We were confident in our position from the beginning and believed strongly in the merits of our defense. We also have tremendous respect for intellectual property rights and the important role they play in encouraging innovation throughout our industry. But innovation has never been the domain of any one company.”

Velazquez continued, “We are pleased that the Court’s rulings led to the dismissal of ETC’s claims. Our industry moves forward because talented people continually challenge what is possible, develop new ideas, and find better ways to solve real-world problems.

“At Elation, we have built an incredible global R&D team with talented engineers and product specialists who are passionate about advancing entertainment lighting technology. Just as importantly, we stay close to our customers. We listen to lighting designers, rental and production companies, integrators, and other professionals around the world to understand what they need, the challenges they face, and where technology can make their work better.”

“We believe the best innovation starts by listening. It comes from combining strong engineering with an understanding of how products are actually used in the field. We will continue investing in our people, our engineering capabilities, and our relationships with customers, while challenging conventional thinking and bringing meaningful new ideas to the market.”

Velazquez concluded, “Healthy competition and different ideas make our industry stronger. Ultimately, customers decide which technologies and products create real value, and we welcome that challenge every day.”

With ETC’s infringement claims dismissed, Elation remains focused on what has driven the company forward: developing innovative products, investing in research and development, supporting its customers and partners, and advancing professional lighting technology.

Elation appreciates the efforts of its legal team and everyone who supported the company throughout the proceedings.

For more information: www.elationlighting.com