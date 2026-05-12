Experience ULA Group’s Latest Technology at ENTECH Roadshow 2026

ULA Group is excited to return to the ENTECH Roadshow 2026, bringing an impressive showcase of the latest lighting, visual, and stage technologies from some of the world’s most respected entertainment technology brands.

Visitors to the ULA Group booth will have the opportunity to experience firsthand a handpicked lineup of cutting-edge solutions designed for live events, touring productions, theatre, film and venues.

From next-generation lighting fixtures and advanced LED display technology to intelligent control systems and premium rigging solutions, ENTECH 2026 will once again provide the perfect platform for industry professionals to discover the future of entertainment technology.

Featured technologies on the ULA Group booth will include the highly anticipated Elation Lighting PARAGON Series, setting a new benchmark in professional lighting performance with innovative TrueTone CRI technology, alongside the latest award-winning wireless lighting solutions from ASTERA, as well as a powerful lineup of advanced fixtures from ACME Lighting – trusted by leading lighting designers worldwide.

Other exciting technologies on display will include:

Follow-Me DELTA performer tracking systems

DELTA performer tracking systems Next-generation LED display solutions from VuePix Infiled , redefined for touring and rental applications

, redefined for touring and rental applications MDG atmospheric generators

atmospheric generators OBSIDIAN lighting control solutions

lighting control solutions Chainmaster chain hoists and control systems

chain hoists and control systems LumenRadio wireless control technologies

wireless control technologies MILOS staging, trussing, and rigging systems

…and much more.

The ULA Group team will be on hand throughout the roadshow to provide live demonstrations, product insights, and expert advice across all showcased technologies.

The ULA Group stand at ENTECH 2026 promises an immersive hands-on experience with the technologies shaping the future of the entertainment industry.

Regsiter free at: https://www.entech-roadshow.com/