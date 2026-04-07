HARMAN Connect APAC 2026

Delivers Immersive Experiences and Regional Connection

HARMAN Professional Solutions hosted the HARMAN Connect APAC Summit 2026, a multi‑day regional gathering that brought together distributors, partners, customers, and HARMAN leadership from across Asia Pacific. Held at W Sentosa, Singapore, the summit showcased HARMAN’s latest professional audio, lighting, video, and control innovations while reinforcing its commitment to collaboration, training, and immersive live experiences.

Taking place from Tuesday 10 March to Thursday 12 March 2026, the summit featured dedicated programs tailored for distribution partners, performance venues, live events engineers and system integrators. Attendees experienced hands-on demonstrations, product debuts, strategic business updates, and curated networking opportunities designed to support growth across the APAC region.

Aligning with Distribution Partners

The summit opened with the HARMAN Partner (Distributor) Summit on 10 March 2026, a dedicated session designed to recognise distribution partners and align on the business strategy ahead. Senior leadership, including HARMAN Professional Solutions’ President, Brian Divine, shared key updates, recognized sales achievements, and unveiled the product roadmap shaping HARMAN’s direction for 2026 and beyond.

L-R: HANSLEE LIM (HEAD OF MARTIN PROFESSIONAL, ROBERT LACKEY (GENERAL MANAGER, SALES) MADISONAV (ACCEPTING AWARD ON BEHALF OF ELEMENT ICT), BRIAN DIVINE (PRESIDENT) HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS, GEORGE GEORGALLIS (SENIOR DIRECTOR, PRODUCT MANAGEMENT) JBL TOUR & INSTALL, HENRIK KRISTENSEN (DIRECTOR PRODUCT MANAGEMENT) MARTIN PROFESSIONAL, RODNEY HOUSTON (SENIOR DIRECTOR OF SALES, ENTERTAINMENT, APAC) HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS

A Platform for Performance Audio, Lighting, and Immersive Experiences

The Performance Audio & Lighting Summit, held on 11 March 2026, delivered a full day of technical insight and live demonstrations by Global Product Line Managers focused on solutions for performance venues and live events. The program included lighting project highlights, live fixture demonstrations, including the APAC debut of the Martin MAC Encore Two and MAC One Beam, followed by audio showcases featuring the latest JBL Professional developments, including additions to the SRX900 Series.

The day culminated in a specially curated Flux Immersive Audio & Lighting showcase, before closing with JBL L!ve & Loud, an evening of entertainment, networking, and celebration of JBL’s 80th Anniversary.

Spotlight on Installed Solutions and Future Technologies

On 12 March 2026, the summit shifted focus to Audio, Video, and Lighting solutions for professional installations, highlighting how HARMAN Professional Solutions enables transformative experiences across diverse venues.

Attendees explored updated JBL Professional loudspeaker ranges, including the first APAC demonstration of a Dante‑enabled loudspeaker, alongside next‑generation platforms such as BSS OMNI Open Architecture DSP, Crown ComTech D amplifiers, and AMX MUSE and SVSI solutions.

L-R: HANSLEE LIM (HEAD OF MARTIN PROFESSIONAL), DARREN RUSSELL (DIRECTOR) ELITE EVENT TECHNOLOGY, BRIAN DIVINE (PRESIDENT) HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS, GEORGE GEORGALLIS (SENIOR DIRECTOR, PRODUCT MANAGEMENT) JBL TOUR & INSTALL, HENRIK KRISTENSEN (DIRECTOR PRODUCT MANAGEMENT) MARTIN PROFESSIONAL, RODNEY HOUSTON (SENIOR DIRECTOR OF SALES, ENTERTAINMENT, APAC) HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS

“HARMAN Connect APAC 2026 brought together over 200 partners and customers from across the region, reflecting the strength of our community and our shared commitment to innovation,” said Nick Screen, VP & GM, HARMAN Professional APAC. “The summit is more than a product showcase, it’s about building meaningful connections and sharing a clear vision for the future of professional audio, lighting, and integrated solutions in APAC.”

L-R: CARLI CHURTON (NATIONAL MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER) MADISONAV, PETER KUBOW (TOUR SOUND SPECIALIST) MADISONAV, TIM ROBERTSON (TOUR SOUND SALES MANAGER) JPRO, JONI BENTON (DIRECTOR) JPRO, KEN KYLE (CEO) MADISONAV, PAUL EDLIN (SALES DIRECTOR) JPRO, STEPHEN PEEREBOOM (MANAGER, TECHNICAL SALES SUPPORT TEAM) MADISONAV, PETER HAAK (PRODUCT LINE MANAGER) MADISONAV, ROBERT LACKEY (GENERAL MANAGER, SALES) MADISONAV

“Events like HARMAN Connect APAC are invaluable for strengthening relationships across the region and ensuring we’re aligned on the future direction of our industry,” said Australian HARMAN distributor MadisonAV’s CEO Ken Kyle. “For MadisonAV, it’s about translating these insights into real opportunities for growth within the Australian market and delivering greater value to our partners.”