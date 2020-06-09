The Highlite Infinity TCYC-7 Cyclorama is an extremely bright luminaire equipped with a special high gloss asymmetric mirror. The projection angle is 75° with a very linear drop. A motorised tilt range of 30° ensures easy floor or ceiling focussing. The TCYC shares the same custom designed 7 colour LED array and intelligent software as the TS-260C7 Profile engine and the TF-260C7 Fresnel.
Contact:
Kenderdine Electrical
kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100
Highlite TCYC-7 Cyclorama
