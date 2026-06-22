Hog Powers BTS “The Comeback: Arirang” In Seoul

In late March, ETC’s Hog family played a vital role in what is sure to be one of the biggest live events and concert productions of the year. When Korean Pop band BTS took the stage for their first show in four years, “The Comeback: ARIRANG,” in Seoul, it was the Tour Hog and Hog OS running the fixtures that illuminated the band and dancers throughout. The Hog setup was crucial, ensuring every cue and look was kept in sync for the estimated 100,000 fans in attendance and Netflix’s worldwide broadcast of the concert.

The Tour Hog is a compact, all-in-one console designed for demanding live environments. It delivers professional performance on the move, featuring 64 universes of output as standard. The console provides RGB-backlit keys, motorised faders, and five high-quality encoders with assignable wheel buttons. It also offers user and function keys for console customization, dual multitouch dashboard displays, and an articulating, high-resolution 24-inch multitouch display. This design provides programmers with the control and flexibility needed for complex productions.

Speaking on his experience with the next generation Hog consoles, Lighting Director Ross Williams said, “Tour Hog truly played an intrinsic role in enhancing the concert’s lighting experience. This was my second time using Tour Hog, as I had previously worked only with the legacy Hog 4 hardware.”

“Thankfully, the transition felt incredibly smooth, and having access to 64 universes straight from the console was a game changer. We used most of that capability during the concert, which was a wonderful experience.”

With over 230 fixtures being run off the Tour Hog, this production was another example of Hog supporting major live events with flexibility, a familiar workflow, and the capacity needed for touring and broadcast environments. Hog family consoles combine a powerful OS with road-tested hardware, making it a perfect pick for events where there is no room for error.

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