IJS breaks new ground with DiGiCo Quantum 852

For over three decades, Brisbane-based company IJS has helped clients navigate the often-complex landscape of technical production, providing high-end audio, lighting, staging and backline for concerts, festivals, corporate events and beyond. Further strengthening its technical capabilities, IJS recently welcomed DiGiCo’s latest digital mixing console, the Quantum 852, into its ranks.

“It’s important that our consoles are rider-friendly, reliable, and remain current with market trends,” explains IJS General Manager, Jay van Lieshout. “DiGiCo consoles are highly sought after, thanks in part to the workflow advantages of the DiGiCo ecosystem. In short, engineers love them, so it just makes sense for us to stock them in our hire inventory.”

IJS’ investment in class-leading hardware and technologies is fundamental to its operational philosophy. Over the past decade, the company has compiled an impressive inventory of DiGiCo consoles including three Quantum 338 consoles, two SD11i and an SD10 and now, a Quantum 852. The addition highlights the company’s focus on future-ready solutions that support a variety of production scenarios.

“IJS has been updating and scaling up its audio inventory in recent years,” van Lieshout continues. “As part of this, it made sense to have a large format, high input count console such as the 852 in our growing fleet.”

The Quantum 852, DiGiCo’s flagship console, leverages the unique processing power of the manufacturer’s seventh-generation FPGA engine, offering up to 384 input channels, 192 Aux / Sub-Group busses, and a 64 x 64 processing matrix, all with full channel processing. Advanced tools like Nodal Processing, Mustard Processing, True Solo, and Spice Rack enhance its versatility and sound-shaping capabilities.

Redefining the scale and flexibility of digital mixing consoles, the Quantum 852 retains the exceptional sound quality of the Quantum hardware, ensuring total capability in production environments where uncompromising audio quality is critical.

IJS’ client roster spans some of the biggest names in live entertainment, with 2025 already seeing it piloting the likes of Woodford Folk Festival, Blues on Broadbeach, Six60 at Brisbane Riverstage, and Ministry of Sound: Classical, at HOTA.

As van Lieshout concludes, its continued investment in the industry’s very best is creating a solid base for the growth of IJS.

“Now equipped with the DiGiCo Quantum 852, IJS is well-positioned to build on its legacy while ensuring adaptability to evolving production demands.”