Insta360 Wave: Redefining Speakerphones with AI, Recording, and Touch

Last month in CX, we covered Insta360s use of AI as one of the few positive uses of the technology we’ve seen, in our article AI – What Comes after the Trough of Disillusionment? We also covered Insta360s release of its first-ever speakerphone at Integrate, the Insta360 Wave. As a professional-grade speakerphone with AI recording suite for meetings, podcasts, etc, it looks totally different from the heavy pancake or starfish models: a levitating design with a touch panel, and even supports a webcam mounting on top. Here is what it’s built for.

Superior Audio: Beyond clarity, the sounds feel more natural.

Noise cancellation has become a standard feature that most vendors offer. However, a persistent challenge remains: controlling reverberation, particularly in reflective environments such as glass-walled meeting rooms. In addition, aggressive noise suppression can sometimes distort the natural quality of human speech.

That’s where Insta360 Wave’s 8-microphone 3D array, advanced AI noise cancellation and dereverberation come in. Its 8-mic 3D array captures voices in Hi-Fi 48kHz detail from up to 16ft away. AI noise cancellation eliminates over 300 types of background sound, from keyboard clicks to street noise.

Acoustic echo cancellation and automatic gain control work in tandem to ensure natural, balanced voices without spikes. AI dereverberation removes hollow or distant tones for a crisp, true-to-life sound. All of this, with full duplex technology for smooth, two-way conversation with no dropouts or delays.

Adaptive Beamforming: Optimized for different scenarios

With adaptive beamforming, a capability typically reserved for professional microphones, users can select from five distinct pickup patterns to suit the scenario:

Omni : 360-degree pickup for group discussions.

: 360-degree pickup for group discussions. Cardioid : Focused front capture for online meetings and podcasts.

: Focused front capture for online meetings and podcasts. Supercardioid : Suppresses ambient noise even further, perfect for busy offices.

: Suppresses ambient noise even further, perfect for busy offices. Figure-8 : Captures front and back, ideal for two-person interviews.

: Captures front and back, ideal for two-person interviews. Stereo: Wide, natural audio for creative recordings like ASMR or music.

At its core, Wave is engineered for professional-grade sound. The levitating design minimizes noise and reverberation from desks while capturing voices from a wider range of angles, with stronger beamforming. Inside, dedicated AI algorithms enhance clarity and deliver a more natural, pleasant sound.

But audio is only half the story. Clear sound supports communication, where effective message delivery and sharing are key. This is where Insta360 Wave delivers its next breakthrough in the speakerphone category.

Meeting Recording & Storage with Touch Control

Wave’s sleek touchscreen interface provides the possibility of further software integration, excepting for more simple operations. Users stay in full control during meetings, toggle the microphone on or off, adjust volume, and start, stop, or upload recordings on the fly.

With a handy touchscreen interface, Wave doubles as a portable, standalone recorder.

The 32GB of built-in storage supports up to 1,000 hours of audio. Future-ready features like AI pre-recording (capturing the last 5 minutes before hitting record) add peace of mind for unscripted moments.

Wave also supports on-device real-time transcription in five languages. By working with the newly launched web app Insta360 InSight, Wave enables users to facilitate post-meeting tasks by customizing more.

“With Insta360 Wave, we’ve combined professional audio capture with an AI system that makes every conversation searchable, shareable, and smarter,” said Max Richter, VP of Marketing and Co-Founder at Insta360. “This is the kind of solution that gives workplaces and solo creators far more than other speakerphones today.”

AI Transcription & Meeting Assistant

Wave works hand-in-hand with Insta360 InSight, a powerful AI agent that transforms conversations into actionable knowledge by offering:

Transcription in 99 languages.

Speaker identification and voiceprint labeling for clear attribution.

Custom workplace-specific glossaries to ensure industry-term accuracy.

Smart summaries and to-do lists to keep projects moving.

AI Q&A and chat (with the option to utilize ChatGPT and Gemini) for instant answers, traceable to specific timestamps.

Unlimited cloud storage, automatically backing up recordings.

Smarter Together: Wave + Link 2

For users seeking an all-in-one solution, Wave integrates seamlessly with the best-selling Insta360 Link 2 AI webcam. Simply mount Link 2 on top of Wave for a complete video-and-audio setup with synchronized controls.

Wave’s Direction of Arrival detection enables Link 2 to automatically switch focus between speakers, unlocking wire-free speaker tracking for smarter, smoother multi-person meetings.

Accessories & Expansion

Wave launches with a set of accessories for effortless integration in any setup:

Y-Cable : Enables charging and data transfer simultaneously.

: Enables charging and data transfer simultaneously. Table Mount: Secures Wave for stable use in meeting rooms.

Additional options like the Desktop Controller allow for advanced configuration and control.

Wave will also support multi-device wireless connections*, allowing multiple units to link together to cover large meeting spaces, making it a scalable option for dynamic teams.

*Available via a future firmware update.

A New Standard for Smarter Meetings

With Wave, Insta360 has reimagined what a speakerphone can be: not just a device for sound, but a tool that remembers, organizes, and empowers. Whether for work, learning, or creation, Wave is built for anyone who values clarity and intelligence in communication.

About Insta360

Insta360 is a leading company specializing in 360-degree cameras, action cameras, and innovative imaging solutions. Founded in 2015, with the mission to help people better capture and share their lives, Insta360 quickly expanded its reach worldwide. It holds a market share of 67.2% in the global 360-degree camera market (Frost&Sullivan, 2023). Over the past seven years, Insta360 has achieved a remarkable revenue growth rate of 68%(CAGR). Insta360 is selected as one of the top 3 Most Innovative Company worldwide by Fast Company.

Building on its imaging expertise, Insta360 expanded into the video conferencing industry in 2022, offering a complete range of AI-powered solutions from personal workspaces to enterprise meeting rooms, delivering an intelligent, seamless, and efficient collaboration experience for modern professionals and businesses.

Those interested in receiving the latest updates about the new speakerphone and Insta360 Meeting Solutions can sign up for our conferencing newsletter to receive further updates.