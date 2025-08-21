Integrate 2025 – Yealink to Showcase AI-driven Innovations

Yealink, a global leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C), is excited to announce its participation in Integrate Expo 2025, taking place from August 27 to August 29 in Sydney. Under the theme “Innovate Workspaces with AI”, Yealink will unveil a series of next-generation intelligent solutions at Booth E29, showcasing how AI technology is transforming professional collaboration.

AI at the Core: Unleashing the Future of Smart Workspaces

Building on its success in intelligent meeting technologies, Yealink will debut its latest flagship solutions at Integrate Expo 2025, reflecting a deeper integration of AI across product design, performance, and user experience.

Key Reveal Highlights:

MeetingBar A50 – Premium All-in-One Android Video Bar for Medium to Large Rooms

All Android Devices Secured with MDEP.

MVC S98 – Premium Multi-camera Solution for ProAV room

Smooth Meetings. Powered by AI Technology.

AV ONE Solution – ProAV Solution for Enterprise Rooms

Meet Yealink AV ONE Solution. Make ProAV Rooms Smart and Simple.

MeetingBoard Pro – New Generation Collaboration Board

The upgraded MeetingBoard Pro empowers hybrid collaboration with an all-in-one interactive display.

MeetingDisplay – Unified Display for MTR Solutions

Designed to centralize and simplify meeting room installations.

Built for the Future: Scalable AI, Trusted Security, Global Reach

With over 500 Fortune 500 clients and a reputation for delivering unified communication solutions at scale, Yealink is pushing AI innovation from device to platform. All new Android products are MDEP-certified, reinforcing Yealink’s commitment to data security and ecosystem alignment.

“AI 3.0 empowers people to work together more naturally, no matter the time or place,” said Dawson Cai, VP of Product at Yealink. “Our 2025 lineup reflects a bold leap forward in intelligent collaboration, ensuring seamless, secure, and future-ready workspaces for organizations of all sizes.”

In 2025, Yealink’s expanded R&D investment in AI, combined with deepening partnerships with global tech leaders, will continue to unlock more customizable, secure, and smart UC&C experiences for its customers.

Elevating the Booth Experience: Engage, Demo, Enjoy

At Integrate Expo 2025, Yealink will offer visitors hands-on experiences through:

Live Product Demos

Explore Yealink’s latest solutions across hybrid meetings, remote collaboration, and intelligent AV environments. https://yealink.mike-x.com/uU2pe

Tech Talk | August 27, 4:00 PM Join us for an exclusive look at the next wave of innovation! Don't miss this exciting journey!

Join us for an exclusive look at the next wave of innovation! Don’t miss this exciting journey! Booth Tours

Let Yealink engineers take you on a tailored workspace journey, showcasing how our technologies fit seamlessly into diverse professional settings. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7359429413869940736

Happy Hour | August 27-28, 3: 00-4: 00 PM

Unwind and connect with local flavors and great company. Time to enjoy. Time to toast!

About Yealink

Yealink (300628. SZ) is a global leader specialising in video conferencing, voice communications, and collaboration solutions. With a presence in over 140 countries and regions, Yealink is recognized as a top-five video conferencing provider and leads the global market in SIP phone shipments.

For more information or to become a Yealink partner, visit www.yealink.com.