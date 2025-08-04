INTEGRATE – EXPERIENCE THE FUTURE OF AV

2025 SHOW GUIDE – Part 1 of 3

Welcome to Integrate 2025, running at Sydney’s ICC Wed 27 to Friday 29 August.

CX will be at Integrate covering all the latest releases, looking for stories, and having a chin-wag with the industry as a whole. Say hi if you see us!

CX’s publisher and editor Jason Allen is also MCing a session for our industry peak body ACETA on Thursday 28 at 4pm in rooms E3.1/ E3.2. This is a session explaining why every integrator, consultant, production company, venue, and AV business should be an ACETA member, and what they get out of it. There’s also free food and drinks! Get involved – check out the ACETA section in this show guide.

AUDIO BRANDS AUSTRALIA

Stand B24

Some of the many new releases on the Audio Brands Australia stand at Integrate include:

Xilica

Integrate marks the debut of Xilica’s ground-breaking RoomHub and the change in distribution to Audio Brands Australia. The full Xilica range, including the Solaro DSPs, will be on display supported by Xilica staff who are there to launch RoomHub; The first Xilica product to feature AI-driven deployment for a faster, simpler setup experience. Anyone involved in meeting rooms really should check this product out.

Bosch

On display from Bosch will be PROSPERO, the new IP based paging and bells system, PRAESENSA for medium to large projects and the new U-Series of commercial mixer and power amplifiers.

MIPRO

Amongst the many new products from MIPRO will be the ACT-33TW, which is a new IP67 bodypack transmitter. Perfect for any application where the presenter or performer will get wet. It can be paired with MIPRO’s new waterproof lapel and headworn microphones.

Bettear AURACAST

The full Bettear AURACAST range will be on the stand, including both installed and tour guide systems.

Fohhn PoE+ Speakers

On display will be the SL-20 and Scale 1, both of which support Dante and AES67 direct to the speaker. PoE+ power provides 30W and both models include on-board DSP (EQ, delay and more). Like most Fohhn speakers, literally any colour (and texture) is available.

NETGEAR AV

The new PR460X Pro AV Router will be on display along with the WBE718 Wireless Access Point, the latest addition to the NETGEAR AV line. Additionally, some of the new ST- 2110 ready M4350 switches will be on display.

Optimal Audio

Two new accessories for the popular Zone series of processors will be shown for the first time. The TALK 8 is a paging console with message functionality, whilst the ZonePad 8 is a new touchscreen controller. Also on display will be the new SUB18, a super-punchy 18” subwoofer.

FBT

Making its Australian debut at Integrate is FBT MYRA. Combining precision sound quality with practical hardware and FBT’s characteristic Italian style, the MYRA system comprises the 214L (dual 14”, 3-way biamp) mid/high line array element and the 218S (dual 18”) subwoofer.

ACETA

Stand A41

Join us for an afternoon of drinks, nibbles, and industry connection.

When: Thursday 28th August, 4–5pm

Where: Integrate Expo, Rooms E3.1/E3.2, ICC Sydney

Screenshot

Hosted by Jason Allen (CX Magazine), this networking session and Q&A is your chance to find out what ACETA has been working on, meet the board, and engage in meaningful conversation about the future of our industry.

Our industry needs a strong peak body to represent our interests to government – find out why every company should be a member, and how it directly benefits you and your staff. Connect with colleagues, ask questions, and discover how ACETA is working to support and strengthen our industry.

Barco

Room E3.3, Level 3

Barco is set to redefine immersive experiences and live event visualisation featuring its latest innovations with the introduction of the award winning three- chip DLP projector QDX, now with native 4K resolution option. QDX redefines the standards in visual experiences in so many ways – it’s brighter, sharper, lighter, faster, resulting in immersive projections that leave audiences in awe. But there’s more than meets the eye – higher impact, yet lower TCO, reduced energy, less weight. Precisely visioneered for your ever-expanding experiences.

Plus, you’ll be able to get hands-on with Barco’s I600 single-chip projection platform and be wowed by its 4K images in a compact and lightweight design, perfect for a wide range of indoor and outdoor applications. Other exciting technologies on showcase are the popular Encore3 screen management system and Barco IO Gateway AV-over-IP solution.

Blackmagic Design

Stand H20

ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2

The ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 is a combined switcher and control panel, so it’s the most portable professional switcher available. It has everything you need; the front panel has buttons for selecting sources, triggering transitions, and setting video effects. The buttons are the same high-

end type used on our ATEM Advanced Panels, so they feel great to use. You also get a manual transition fader control. The front panel features an innovative audio mixer control area with live metering on a Fairlight style HDMI status output. You get buttons for recording, streaming, and dedicated output buttons for changing outputs between the eight cameras, program, preview, multi-view, or Fairlight status.

HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro

HyperDeck Shuttle is a recorder and player that’s designed to be used on the desktop. It’s more than a master recorder, as it’s also a clip player. The large search dial lets you quickly scroll through media to find the clip you want.

Depending on the model, you get support for ProRes, DNx, H.264 and H.265 files in NTSC, PAL, 720p, 1080p, and 2160p video standards. It even has a built-in teleprompter! There are models with 12G-SDI and HDMI so you can connect to switchers and cameras. Plus, it records to SD cards, UHS-II cards or USB-C disks. The HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro model has 10G Ethernet and internal M.2 storage, so it can share media on your local network or record to network storage.

Blackmagic Studio Cameras

Blackmagic Studio Cameras have the same features as large studio cameras, miniaturised into a single compact and portable design. Plus, with digital film camera dynamic range and colour science, the cameras can handle extremely difficult lighting conditions while producing cinematic looking images. The sensor features an ISO up to 25,600 so you can create amazing images even in dimly lit venues. It even works under moonlight! Advanced features include talkback, tally, camera control, built in colour corrector, Blackmagic RAW recording to USB disks, live streaming and more. You can even add a focus and zoom demand for lens control!

Blackmagic 2110 IP Presentation Converter

Blackmagic Design has a wide range of SMPTE-2110 IP video products, including standards converters, video monitors, audio monitors and even cameras. Blackmagic 2110 IP Presentation Converter is for podiums where speakers do presentations. It connects switchers to computers, projectors, microphones and PA systems. It has HDMI and USB-C inputs for video and the USB-C will even power a laptop. There is also an HDMI output for projectors. This output can be switched to the video input, or the 2110 IP return feed. There are XLR mic inputs and XLR audio out for powered speakers. The RJ-45 10G Ethernet connection can power the whole converter, even when charging a USB computer.

Amber Technology

Stand M24

Amber Technology will present a carefully curated selection of professional audio and media solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of studios, broadcasters, and integrators across Australia and New Zealand.

A standout feature of the stand will be the Dynaudio M Series, a passive monitor range relied upon in some of the world’s most respected studios. Engineered for absolute accuracy and long session comfort, the M Series MkII includes upgraded crossovers, advanced drivers, and the renowned Esotar 3 tweeter. Whether for immersive sound design, two-channel mastering, or broadcast post- production, these monitors deliver exceptional detail and control, helping professionals hear exactly what matters.

Also on display will be key technologies from Solid State Logic (SSL), DPA Microphones, and Rycote, a combination that represents the forefront of capture and control in professional audio. From precise microphone solutions to industry leading mixing tools, these brands support high-performance production in any environment.

From Amber’s Media Systems portfolio, visitors will find solutions from Black Box, Cuez, TSL, Vinten, EVS, and Haivision. These systems are designed for reliability and efficiency across live production, broadcast control rooms, and content delivery workflows.

Williams AV will be showcasing its latest advancements in audio and assistive communication technologies. On display will be Teach Logic, a classroom audio system engineered to deliver consistent voice amplification throughout the learning space. Designed to support teaching outcomes, it integrates seamlessly with modern AV systems to ensure clarity and coverage in every corner of the room.

Also launching at the show is the Infinium Auracast, an assistive listening solution built on Auracast broadcast audio technology. This next generation platform enables users to connect directly via personal devices, offering a high quality and scalable audio experience, ideal for use in transport hubs, public venues, and event spaces.

The latest version of the Digi-Wave digital communication system will also be featured. Widely adopted for applications such as guided tours, multilingual interpretation, and secure team communications, the new model offers enhanced encryption, extended range, and a more user-friendly interface.

Visitors to Stand M24 can expect expert guidance and the opportunity to explore integrated, real world solutions tailored for professional environments. With a focus on innovation, performance, and long-term value, Amber Technology continues to support the professionals shaping today’s AV and media landscape.