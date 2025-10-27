Invoicing for Creative Industry Workers

Creative Australia have an offshoot called Creative Workplaces. They have just released some new templates for invoicing. Advice on getting these invoices paid is another recent addition to this service.

I checked out the templates and they look pretty solid, matching much of my own personal invoice template. My template took years of research and refining – here it is laid out online for free. Get your copies here: https://creativeworkplaces.gov.au/news-updates/new-invoice-templates-overseas-invoicing

A trap for all businesses, whether large or solo enterprises, is ensuring that those invoices get honoured and you get paid. I’ve been there too often and had to find out the hard way. Here are all those lessons, and more, all laid out for you: https://creativeworkplaces.gov.au/news-updates/new-getting-your-invoices-paid. I truly wish that I’d had these resources at hand over the years.

The ‘Contracts and payment’ section that the invoicing advice comes from has excellent information on many aspects of small business that pertain explicitly to our sector. Again, it has taken decades for me to learn all of this, and here it is, all neatly laid out for your benefit.

Further investigation into the Creative Workplaces website revealed a treasure trove of information for creative workers and businesses. There are comprehensive resources on managing workplace issues, and making workspaces safe for people of all ages and cultures.

This is all summarised very neatly on their homepage:

“We have information and resources for people working across all art forms, independently, as employees and employers, in paid and unpaid work, and in businesses and organisations large and small.”

You can dig deeper into it all at: https://creativeworkplaces.gov.au/