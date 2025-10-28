News

29 Oct 2025

It’s time to show up for AusMusic – and make some noise!

Ausmusic Month kicks off in just a few days, so we’re getting in early with a bold new call to action created by Mushroom Creative House. 

You’re gonna want the volume up for this one!

With a backing track by Rüfüs Du Sol, and incredible behind the scenes and on-stage footage generously donated by AMTD ambassadors Missy HigginsJess MauboyThe Kid LAROIHilltop HoodsTroy Cassar-DaleyCOFFINParty DozenElectric Fields and the legends on the backline who make AusMusic happen – it’s a who’s who of Aussie champions giving back to the industry they love. 

The capstone to a massive month celebrating Australian music, AusMusic T-Shirt Day – Thursday 27 November – is your opportunity to #ShowUpForAusMusic and help Support Act show up year round for music workers doing it tough. 

Help us spread the word and celebrate the artists, crews and communities who make Australian music possible!

Share this star-studded video with friends, family, colleagues and fellow AusMusic lovers this November — and show your support using

#AMTD2025
#AusMusicTShirtDay
#ShowUpForAusMusic

and tag our new Instagram @ausmusictshirtday_official to help us make some noise!

Want to level up your support for AusMusic T-Shirt Day? Wear your tee

There’s still time to grab a t-shirt from our limited-edition range. Pre-order yours now!

BUY NOW

Fundraise your way

Starting a solo fundraiser?
Rally your community here.

Registering as a workplace?
Get the crew together here.

Donate today

Every dollar helps Support Act deliver crisis relief, mental health support and wellbeing programs for music workers nationwide.

DONATE

