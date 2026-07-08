News
8 Jul 2026
Jeff Shoesmith’s New Role
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Jeff Shoesmith, well-known to the AV industry through his previous roles at MadisonAV, Audio Brands Australia, Hills SVL, Jands, and The P.A. People, has taken a position at Boxlight Australia as a Business Development Manager.
He will be leading the release of the new Symphony unified communication platform, which manages communication, paging, bells, intercom and emergency alerts, from one intuitive, browser-based system. This will also included the newly released Symphonic Speakers, purpose built for P-12 educational environments, delivering secure IP-based audio communication, visual notification and alert response in a single, PoE-powered endpoint platform.
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