L-Acoustics Establishes Global Real Estate Division to Support Strategic Growth and Innovation

Gérald Yven appointed Global Real Estate Director to lead centralized facility strategy across international operations.

As of October 2025, L-Acoustics, the global leader in premium professional audio, has established a new global Real Estate division under the leadership of Gérald Yven as Global Real Estate Director. This strategic initiative ensures that L-Acoustics’ facilities match the excellence of its renowned audio technologies, creating inspiring environments that support innovation and collaboration for sound professionals, corporate partners, team members, and visiting artists across the company’s expanding international operations.

The Real Estate division will oversee L-Acoustics’ substantial investments into its global corporate and industrial real estate portfolio, coordinating major real estate projects from site acquisition and renovations to the design and construction of specialized L-Acoustics spaces such as Creative Studios and Showrooms. This centralized approach ensures consistent implementation of L-Acoustics brand identity and operational standards across all global locations.

“The establishment of the global Real Estate division represents a critical step in supporting our growth trajectory,” said Hervé Guillaume, co-CEO at L-Acoustics. “By centralizing our real estate strategy, we can ensure that every facility – from our corporate headquarters to our international studios – reflects our commitment to innovation and provides an optimal environment for our teams to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients.”

The division’s mandate extends beyond traditional facility management to encompass strategic site selection and development across global markets. By standardizing facility management practices, the team ensures operational consistency that ultimately benefits the L-Acoustics global network of partners and clients through improved service delivery and support.

Business offices at L-Acoustics’ corporate office in Massy, France Exterior view of L-Acoustics’ newly opened corporate office in Massy, France The Gravity Point gathering space at L-Acoustics’ corporate office in Massy, France The welcoming entrance at L-Acoustics’ corporate office in Massy, France

Recent accomplishments under the new division include the establishment of a global corporate office in Massy, France, which has freed up space at the original Marcoussis headquarters to focus on R&D activities, and the creation of an L-Acoustics Creative Studio at Rock Lititz where sound engineers can learn and perfect mixing techniques using L-Acoustics L-ISA immersive technology. The team has also overseen expansions of production facilities in France and Germany, as well as the opening of a second L-Acoustics Innovation Center in London, plus improvements to the Westlake Village global headquarters to enhance comfort and efficiency.

Additionally, solar panels are being incorporated into all company-owned buildings in France, with the goal of achieving net-zero energy use.

Gérald Yven brings extensive finance and project management expertise to his role, with previous experience in facility management at Generali and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. His team includes Nassieba Adref, Head of Maintenance Operations, who ensures the smooth daily operations of facilities worldwide with in-house teams and local facility management partners, and Camille Bertrand, Real Estate Project Manager, who pilots major renovation projects and new space development when L-Acoustics acquires or leases new locations.

“Our centralized real estate strategy allows us to create spaces that foster collaboration, innovation, and well-being for our teams, which directly translates to better service and support for our clients and partners,” said Yven. “We’re also committed to responsible facility management that minimizes waste and optimizes spending, ensuring every facility decision we make is guided by both sustainability and how it enables L-Acoustics to better serve the global audio community.”

Meeting space at L-Acoustics’ Innovation Center in Kentish Town, London The Gravity Point gathering space at L-Acoustics’ Innovation Center in Kentish Town, London Office space at L-Acoustics’ Innovation Center in Kentish Town, London

Looking ahead, the Real Estate division will continue to create inspiring spaces that welcome L-Acoustics partners and clients from around the world. From specialized studios where engineers can experience cutting-edge audio technology firsthand to collaborative facilities that foster innovation, every L-Acoustics location is designed to strengthen the global audio community and advance the art and science of sound.

Main Pic: Gérald Yven, Christian Heil, and Anne Hamlet at the grand opening of L-Acoustics’ corporate office in Massy, France