L-ACOUSTICS PARTNERS WITH GEARSUPPLY TO LAUNCH K1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM

In a move that signals both a tactical market expansion and a long-term vision for sustainability in pro audio, L-Acoustics today announced a strategic investment in fast-growing startup Gearsupply. The announcement was made live at the L-Acoustics Keynote in London, and accompanies the launch of the L-Acoustics Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program, starting with its flagship K1 Line Array system.

This investment, part of Gearsupply’s recently closed seed funding round, marks a new milestone for both companies. It gives L-Acoustics a scalable, trusted channel for reclaiming and reintroducing pre-owned assets into the market, while Gearsupply gains direct support from the global leader in professional loudspeaker innovation, along with increased inventory volume, exclusive certification capabilities, and enhanced buyer reach. It also enables Gearsupply to expand its marketplace offering and accelerate the development of intelligent features that integrate with vendors’ inventory systems—automatically identifying when gear is underutilized or has reached its optimal resale window.

The Certified Pre-Owned Program is the first step in a broader strategic vision for asset lifecycle management. Under the CPO umbrella, customers will have access to officially refurbished, tested, and certified L-Acoustics products, fully backed by the manufacturer. The program’s success is driven in large part by the premium build quality of L-Acoustics equipment, which is renowned for its long shelf life and high residual value—making it an ideal candidate for recirculation.

“Our partnership with Gearsupply is another big step in our commitment to sustainability, circular economy, and preserving the long-term value of our clients’ investment.” said Hervé Guillaume, CEO of L-Acoustics Group. “We’re creating an ecosystem where L-Acoustics clients and end-users have a trade-in option for used equipment”

The program will feature:

● Flagship inventory, starting with the K1 line array loudspeaker and its companion K1-SB subwoofer

● Manufacturer-certified inspection, refurbishment, and testing process

● Warranty backed by L-Acoustics

● Manufacturer supervised training for new users

● Guaranteed traceability and authentication, including manufacturer serial verification

● Global support access through official L-Acoustics service and technical teams

● Fulfilled worldwide via Gearsupply Marketplace’s online ordering, logistics and warehousing system

“We’re excited to give these legendary systems a second life in a way that’s safe, verifiable, and affordable—especially for smaller production companies, touring acts, and venues looking to scale without compromise,” said Mendel Rosenberg, Founder of Gearsupply. “This partnership is just the beginning.”

The L-Acoustics–Gearsupply partnership goes beyond resale. It’s a strategic alignment that sets the groundwork for a more accessible and sustainable pro audio ecosystem.