Lightware Free USB Configurator: Real-Time Topology & Debugging

USB failures in meeting rooms, auditoriums, and control rooms rarely come from bad wiring. The real problem is hidden deep in the USB topology. With Lightware’s USB20 1GbE Configurator, you can monitor and troubleshoot your entire USB chain in seconds, getting a real-time, visual map of the topology. Instantly spot where devices drop, identify the cause, and fix issues without touching a cable.

Core Advantages.

Clear diagnostics: tier depth, hubs, extenders, endpoints: all in one live view



Fast troubleshooting: spot bottlenecks in seconds instead of repatching



USB routing control: decide which host sees which device through a simple crosspoint interface



Safe deployments: validate complex USB paths before going on site

Works with Icron-based Lightware USB extenders and supports JSON config export plus REST API integration.

Important: It works independently of Lightware hardware. This makes it a practical, standalone pre-deployment and support tool for any technician’s laptop.

USB20 1GbE Configurator is available free of charge for Windows 10 (64-bit). Install it on your PC, and you immediately see what your USB chain is really doing.