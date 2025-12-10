News

11 Dec 2025

Lightware Free USB Configurator: Real-Time Topology & Debugging

USB failures in meeting rooms, auditoriums, and control rooms rarely come from bad wiring. The real problem is hidden deep in the USB topology. With Lightware’s USB20 1GbE Configurator, you can monitor and troubleshoot your entire USB chain in seconds, getting a real-time, visual map of the topology. Instantly spot where devices drop, identify the cause, and fix issues without touching a cable.

Core Advantages.

 Clear diagnostics: tier depth, hubs, extenders, endpoints: all in one live view

 Fast troubleshooting: spot bottlenecks in seconds instead of repatching

 USB routing control: decide which host sees which device through a simple crosspoint interface

 Safe deployments: validate complex USB paths before going on site

Works with Icron-based Lightware USB extenders and supports JSON config export plus REST API integration

Important: It works independently of Lightware hardware. This makes it a practical, standalone pre-deployment and support tool for any technician’s laptop.

USB20 1GbE Configurator is available free of charge for Windows 10 (64-bit).  Install it on your PC, and you immediately see what your USB chain is really doing. 

Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

Bruce Mason Centre Upgrades Audio System with JBL VTX A6 Line Array
11 Dec 2025
Death of a Radio Station
8 Dec 2025
METALLICA’S M72 END-ON DOWN UNDER
8 Dec 2025

Latest jobs

Project Manager / Show Technician
11 Dec 2025
AV Installation Technician -SA
9 Dec 2025
Audio Engineer
9 Dec 2025
View all jobs